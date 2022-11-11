The Copa del Rey match between CD Algar and Celta de Vigo will finally be played at the Artés Carrasco stadium in Lorca, this Sunday at 4:00 p.m., after the RFEF announced this midday that the match could not be played at the Cartagonova, due to the poor state of the playing field, as a result of the replanting carried out this week in the meadow of the Benipila venue.

Since there is no other viable option in the municipality of Cartagena, the directive from Algar was contacted in the early afternoon with the City of Lorca, which several weeks ago already offered its field to host this clash. 4,000 tickets have been sold and now it remains to be seen if all the fans who have theirs are willing to travel this Sunday to the Ciudad del Sol (96 kilometers away from El Algar).

Free buses will be set up and this Saturday they will work against the clock so that Artés Carrasco is ready for the game. The Royalverd company, in charge of replanting at Cartagonova, claimed that the Efesé pitch was “in a position” to host the match, while the City Council lamented “the lack of flexibility” of the RFEF, since Algar and Celta had agreed this Friday to postpone the duel and play it in December at the Cartagonova, with the pitch already in perfect condition.