Gustavo Alfaro is already in Quito. He new coach of Ecuador faces one of many biggest challenges of his profession. The good goal of classifying the Tricolor for the Qatar World Cup in 2022, a activity that won’t be simple in any respect making an allowance for the turbulent months that the Nationwide Workforce has gone by way of because the begin of the pandemic.

The march of Jordi Cruyff coupled with the ability battle within the board, have weighed down the work carried out by Jorge Célico within the final 12 months. Additionally, the 58-year-old coach will combat to win the subsequent Copa América, postponed to June 2021 because of the coronavirus disaster.

The previous technician of Boca Juniors He arrived in Quito this morning and at present he’ll meet with totally different members of the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation on the Casa de la Selección to get all the way down to enterprise. Alfaro will make the standard go to to the services of the FEF, at all times complying with sanitary measures to keep away from any contagion. As well as, it would start to dialogue with the doable summoned within the listing that he must give within the coming weeks for the beginning of the Qualifiers.

FIFA confirmed that the race to be within the 2022 World Cup will begin on October 8, however making an allowance for the variety of infections between gamers, this date might be postponed once more. Ecuador debuts on the primary date towards Argentina on the Monumental in Buenos Aires after which will host Ecuador on Tuesday, October 13 on the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium.