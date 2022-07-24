The most awaited Alfa Romeo in Monterey, in terms of value and historical value, is the extraordinary 8C 2300 Cabriolet from 1933 with bodywork by Figon, which arrives at the RM Sotheby’s auction, included among the masterpieces of the Masterworks of Design style, with a price estimate from four to six million dollars. A perfect example of a 1930s supercar, the pride of one of the great masters of design of the time and made even more precious by a major conservative restoration by Alfa Romeo specialist Chris Leydon. According to the research of the brand historian Simon Moore, the car was ordered from Figoni with a particularly dynamic convertible body, in an original two-tone: it is believed to have been registered for the first time in September 1932, completed in December, and subsequently photographed in July-August 1933 issue of Auto-Carrosserie.