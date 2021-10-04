Too bad. At least for you. For 500 happy Alfa Romeo customers it is happy chocolate spread, or something. Because all copies of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are sold out. The extra sporty sedan was sold worldwide, but it was particularly popular in China, Japan and Australia. Alfa previously mentioned that the split between the GTA and GTAm is about 50/50.

The GTA cost in the Netherlands 222,112 euros, without options. The GTAm (the one with the large rear spoiler) came to at least 226,888 euros. If you want one now, you can register in a queue. Does that registration yield nothing and do you still want a Giulia GTA or GTAm? Then you probably have to take into account a higher price – some savvy investors will undoubtedly have picked up a copy for sale.

The specifications of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA

Both models use the 2.9-liter V6 with no less than 540 hp. The power increase of 30 hp and the weight decrease of 100 kilos make the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm the fastest Alfa for the street ever. The 0-100 time is 3.6 seconds. And yes, it is faster than the phenomenal 8C. Would you choose it over the Mustang Shelby GT500?