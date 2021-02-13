The end of World War II, in 1945, marks the beginning of the influence of the United States throughout the world in general and in Europe in particular. It is evident that his role, key in the defeat of National Socialist Germany, leads Americans to exercise a true fascination in society at all levels; From Coca-Cola to “jeans” to household appliances, the attributes of the “American way of life” are exported all over the world. And the automobile, a cultural and social reflection, is not alien to this phenomenon.

Planes and the American Dream



In the United States, the design of automobiles from the fifties is influenced by aeronautics, by jet fighters. It all started with the “dreams cars”, those spectacular prototypes like the 1951 Le Saber presented by General Motors, or the 1956 Golden Rocket made by Oldsmobile, and later went on to the street cars of the late 1950s and early 1950s. sixties with their huge rear wings in the form of exaggerated spoilers (here the spirit of the space race is added) like the Ford Fairlane of 1957, the Cadillac Coupé DeVille of 1959, or the Chrysler 300 F of 1960, to name a few examples.

But let’s go back to the core of the 1950s. This fascination for aeronautics will have its own reading in Italy, with a cleaner, more technological and less baroque interpretation than that done, for example, by French bodybuilders like Saoutchick. The French body, which had had its “glory days” in the 1930s, after the war fell into certain excesses, in a not very successful design on old chassis of prestigious French brands such as Delahaye or Talbot. However, in Italy, a young generation of stylists express themselves on more modern foundations such as Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati or Ferrari.

This is the case of Bertone. The bodybuilding company, which was born in 1912 by the hand of Giovanni Bertone, in the fifties is headed by Giuseppe “Nuccio” Bertone, son of the founder, loaded with new ideas and aware that it is necessary to move forward both in the creative and industrial plane to be able to survive in a time different from that of the interwar period.

«Waky» Arnolt and Nuccio Bertone



In this Italian panorama appears «Wacky» Arnolt (his name was actually Stanley Harold), an American billionaire based in Chicago, lover of races, manufacturer of marine engines and with a physical presence that did not go unnoticed, given his high weight, and with a Stetson hat that left his origins beyond doubt, even from a distance. At the beginning of the 1950s, he founded the SH Arnolt Inn, an importer in the Midwest of the United States, of models of English brands: initially MG, Riley and Morris, and later of Rolls Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin. In 1953, during a visit to the Turin Motor Show, he discovered a roadster and a coupé designed by Giovanni Michelotti on the chassis of the MG TD at Bertone’s stand. “Wacky,” who, despite his style, never failed to appreciate a beautiful car, is delighted to see the possibility of giving a distinctive stamp to his imports.

It reaches an agreement with Nuccio Bertone, according to which the Italian bodybuilder would manufacture a series of two hundred coupes and one hundred roadsters. The chassis, with 54 hp 1.2 engines, were shipped from the MG factory in Abingdon (United Kingdom) and in Italy the bodywork was welded at the Bertone factory. Finally, only 67 coupes and 36 convertibles were made, as MG could not meet the supply of the agreed chassis and engines. Bertone had invested heavily, and this situation put his financial situation even more in danger. This leads Arnolt and Bertone to decide to turn to another British manufacturer, Bristol, to supply chassis and engines, which receive a bodywork designed by Franco Scaglione, who had already made that of three Aston Martin ordered by Arnolt.

The enigmatic Scaglione



Scaglione had been born in Florence in 1916, into a long-standing Italian family. Shy in character, he is one of the most original characters in the history of bodywork, and also one of the most enigmatic. As a young man he was attracted to art and the human sciences, but little by little he became passionate about mechanics and oriented his training towards engineering. After the war (he had been captured on the Libyan front by the English and sent to a prison camp in India), he returned to Italy where to earn a living he even made fashion designs. Later he works in the aeronautical industry, in Milan and Bologna

But he is still attracted by the car and decides to go to Turin, capital of manufacturers and bodybuilders. Thus, he seeks to enter one of the bodybuilders of the time. He designs a sports car, based on Lancia, in Balbo, Pinin Farina tries to enter, without success because he is considered excessively revolutionary, and finally knocks on Bertone’s door in 1952, where his avant-garde ideas are appreciated.

The Turin Salon served Bertone to launch his idea

And it is in Bertone where he imagines a trilogy of prototypes: the “Berlina Aerodinámica Tecnica” or BAT 5, 7 and 9 that will reflect something totally different.

The BAT trilogy



Yes, indeed, when the BAT 5 was presented in April 1953 at the Valentino Palace, the setting for the Turin Motor Show, the public believed they felt they were in a science fiction story when they discovered a car that breaks with all classic concepts.

Scaglione, like the Americans, has been inspired by aeronautics, but the result is different. This difference stems from a synthesis between a very Italian sense of aesthetics, which has something of “mechanical” poetry, and a training as an engineer that distances him from American extravagance. His technical training led him to conceive cars that are not satisfied with simply offering an aeronautical image, as in the American case, but also real aerodynamic work: the BAT 5 has a Cx of 023 and the BAT 7 an extraordinary 0.19.

Franco Scaglione

The BAT 5, the first of the saga, uses the Alfa Romeo 1900 Sprint as its mechanical base, with a four-cylinder engine and double overhead camshaft, with 115 HP of power. On an aesthetic level, it allows us to glimpse, but taken to a paroxysm, some features that he had shown in a work done for Abarth and presented at the 1952 Paris Salon.

The BAT 5 has some drifts, wings that start their upward line from the base of the windshield pillars to expand upwards at the rear, in which a large rear window appears divided into two parts by a central pillar. The four wheels are fully faired and the retractable headlights were concealed on the inner flank of the front wings. As the wheelbase of the Afa 1900 Sprint was 2.50 meters, the BAT 5 is quite compact. His style can in some cases give a monstrous image, but it has an enormous sculptural force and involves the sublimation of the art of sheet metalwork.

A year later, in April 1954 and always within the framework of the Turin Motor Show, the BAT 7, the most radical of the three, is presented. While in the BAT 5 the rear “wings” are vertical, in the 7 they are folded back, like those of a stork in tension, and practically hide the space of the two occupants on the sides. And this is joined by large air vents that remind us of a reactor. This BAT 7, after being exhibited at the Turin event, is sold to an American, an amateur pilot, who paints it red and with whom he participates in a race in Palm Springs in 1955.

The 1954 BAT 7 is the most radical of the three

In April 1955, the BAT 9 was presented. It is, without a doubt, the most classic of this trilogy, with its softer wings, visible wheels, and its front chaired by the classic Alfa grille and fixed optics. .

The BAT 9, the latest and most conventional, within an order

With this third BAT this project carried out on the basis of the Alfa 1900 Sprint closes. A project that helped Bertone to strengthen his personality, his style, something that he had never achieved, compared to other Italian bodybuilders. And also earn international respect in the field of aerodynamics.

The Alfa-Romeo-BAT 5, 7 and 9 designed by Franco Scaglione

As for Scaglione, he would do other outstanding jobs during his time at Bertone, such as the 1956 Alfa Romeo 2000 Sportiva Berlinetta, the 1957 Alfa Romeo Giuletta Sprint Speciale (capable of reaching 200 km / h with a modest 1300 engine thanks to its aerodynamics) or the Maserati 3500 GT Coupé from 1959.

The Maserati will be his last job at Bertone, where he left that year, 1959, to create an independent design studio. From him will be born the bodies of the Lamborghini 350 GTV prototype from 1963. Its lines, slightly softened by Touring, will be those of the first model that the Sant’Agata firm puts on sale. Another of the works signed by Scaglione is the beautiful Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, of which Carrozzeria Marazzi manufactured 14 copies between 1967 and 1969.

The hind wings, each in a different style

For the Intermeccanica firm he designs several models such as the Griffith (1964), Torino (1966), Italy GFX (1967) or the Indra with Opel mechanics, in convertible bodywork (1971) and coupe (1972).

The bankruptcy of Intermeccanica represents a severe economic setback for Scaglione to which health problems are added, a situation that leads him to retire to Suvereto, in Tuscany, where he dies, unjustly forgotten, in 1993.