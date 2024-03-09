The emergency situation has taken over the Central American country in recent days due to the growth of gangs, which already control almost 80 percent of the territory of the Haitian capital, and threaten to unleash a civil war if the prime minister does not resign.

With this panorama, the United States Embassy in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, asked US citizens to leave as soon as possible via commercial transportation options or other available private transportation options.

Along these lines, through a statement released five days ago on its official website, the Embassy recommended to Americans monitor local news and information on safety conditions from commercial transportation providers and leave the country when conditions allow.

The territory of Haiti is located 1,097.94 kilometers from the coast of Miami, United States. Photo:AFP Share

Likewise, in a new statement, which dates from March 6, they explain that the consulate cannot facilitate air travel for private citizens, and recommend that US citizens periodically check the website to receive alerts that may include updates on options for leaving Haiti.

The intervention of the United States in the Haiti conflict

Given the fateful situation that is looming in the territory of Haiti, the American president, Joe Bidenincreased pressure in recent days on Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henryto allow a transfer of power without major difficulties, as indicated Telemundo.

Last Tuesday, March 5, Henry landed in Puerto Rico, fleeing the war that was brewing in the country., to receive international protection. So far, he has not commented on the problems his country is going through, in which a civil war is about to break out, and the exact location of his location is not known for security reasons.