World governments meeting since this Wednesday at a security summit on artificial intelligence (AI) in the United Kingdom warned in a joint statement about the potential “catastrophic” consequences of the new technology.

The United States, China, India and European Union countries such as France, Germany and Spain are among the 29 signatories of a text that emphasizes that it is “especially urgent” to analyze the dangers presented by new technology and agree on early preventive measures.

“We are committed to working together inclusively to ensure human-centered, trustworthy and responsible artificial intelligence”says the declaration, agreed before the summit and which emphasizes that the best way to face the risks is “international cooperation.”

Gathered in Bletchley Park, the English enclave where Nazi codes were decoded during World War IIrepresentatives of the main global powers in the technology sector stated the “transformative potential” of AI, which can boost “well-being, peace and prosperity.”

Along with these possible benefits, however, are associated “significant risks” that require ensuring that the development of the technology remains under “adequate human supervision.”

The statement recognizes the danger of AI generating “manipulated” or “misleading content” and urges action in this regardbut it goes further and warns about future threats from “frontier” systems, which will exceed the abilities of the current most advanced models.

In addition to misinformation, governments declare themselves especially concerned about the applications of AI in fields such as cybersecurity and biotechnology.

“There is the potential for serious, even catastrophic, harm to occur, whether deliberate or unintentional,” the joint statement underlines.

“Given the rapid and uncertain pace of change in AI, and in the context of an acceleration of technology investments, we assert that deepening our understanding of those potential risks and actions to mitigate them is especially urgent,” the statement added. .

The United Kingdom has promoted the first global security summit on artificial intelligence (AISS)which will be held again in six months in the Republic of Korea and in a year in France.

The current technological revolution raises passions, but also fears, which will dominate the two days of this meeting held in Bletchley Park. On the first day, participants will address the possible risks of cutting-edge AI, such as the controversial ChatGPT robot.

In parallel, the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will announce in London on Wednesday afternoon the creation of an institute on AI security in Washington, which will bring together experts to establish “guidelines” and “identify and mitigate” risks. of this technology, according to a White House document.

High-level political representatives will participate in the summit on Thursday, including the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Despite the tension and fear of industrial espionage, China will also be represented. Stars from the Silicon Valley sector such as Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who founded OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, are also expected to participate.

Generative AIs, capable of producing texts, sounds or images in just a few seconds based on a request, have made giant strides in recent years. And the next generations of these models will be released in a few months.

This technology raises great hopes for medicine or education, but it could also destabilize societies, allowing the manufacture of weapons or escaping human control, the British government warned.

In an open letter published on Tuesday, several of the “founding fathers” of this technology, such as Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton, called for “the development and ratification of an international treaty on AI,” to reduce the “potentially catastrophic risks that systems advances pose to humanity.

