The Alcorcón took a puff of oxygen winning to Albacete at the Carlos Belmonte. The potters added three gold points and they got out of the relegation zone. However, they remain four battles to win the war and the potters know that Santo Domingo and the duel against The palms can be a decisive step towards approaching permanence (follow the game live on AS.com).

The last beginnings of the matches have been very positive for those of Anquela. Alcorcón has based its football on a very high pressure line, a very supportive defensive game and great tactical order. What’s more, Las Palmas has not won in Santo Domingo. Of his six visits, there have been five pottery victories and a draw.

AD Alcorcón recovers Marc Gual and José Carlos. The Alcorcón has the doubt due to physical problems of Bellvís. Therefore, the great unknown is the left back since with Bellvís almost ruled out and José Carlos recently incorporated, Guito seems the solution for the side.

For its part the UD Las Palmas is presented in this meeting practically with the homework done in the category. Just need a couple of points in these last meetings to seal the permanence, although there is some unease in the environment due to the possible non-continuity of Pepe Mel, which gives a lot to talk about. For the rest, the technician remains focused on his work and does not want to hear or talk about the subject to focus on giving players minutes that have not had much prominence during the campaign.