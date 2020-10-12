In AD Alcorcón, self-criticism is not a dream, it is a reality. The footballers have recognized that offensively the team has a lot of room for improvement. The coach has shown that the yellows have to be a more aggressive team in attack. Mere himself acknowledged last Friday that still waiting for a reinforcement in attack from a player who can contribute offensively. Free chips have the team, although, yes, if the signing arrives before the winter market it will have to be a footballer who is without a team.

All that self-criticism is not trivial. Alcorcón does not find continuity in attack and it is difficult for them to generate chances. The potters only have two goals in five games. They match their worst scoring start in ten years. Offensive numbers weren’t that poor since the 2016/17 season. On that occasion, Cosmin Contra started the season on the bench and was finished by Julio Velázquez. The Yellows finished that season 18th with 50 points and 32 goals in favor. They started, like this year, with two goals in 5 games.

The seasons with the best attacking start were the first two years in Segunda with Anquela on the bench. In those seasons they scored eight in the first five games in 2010/11 and ten in 2011/12. Last year, in the first five dates of the championship, the potters scored seven goals in five games.

Without a doubt, scoring ability and forcefulness in attack is a pending issue for Mere’s team. Potters need a goal to start climbing the ranks.