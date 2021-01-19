AD Alcorcón is not having good feelings in the Madrid derbies. The potters are being good neighbors for all the teams in the Region. TO the gates of a new derby between Fuenlabrada and Alcorcón next Friday and looking back, Alcorcón only knows how to fall defeated against the teams of the Community of Madrid.

Mere’s last game was against Fuenlabrada, his former team. A crazy party. The potters in the first half went to rest with 0-1 on the scoreboard and two players less. At the end in Santo Domingo, Alcorcón lost 0-3 and it was Mere’s last game on the bench.

The following week, another derby. In that case the rival was Leganés in Butarque. Those of Anquela showed a better face, but a goal from Sabin Merino gave the victory to the pepineros. The last “Madrid defeat” this season was in Vallecas against Rayo. In this case, those of Anquela were defeated in the last minutes of the game. Rayo went ahead with a goal from Antoñín and Alcorcón equalized in the 79th minute with a goal from Barbero. At the end in 86 ‘it was David Fernández with an own goal who gave the finishing touch to Anquela’s team.

This Friday Alcorcón will have a new opportunity to score in a Madrid derby this season. It will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Fernando Torres de Fuenlabrada.