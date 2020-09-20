Unknown

The Alcoraz will be in the First Division again, but the return will not resemble the idyllic return that would be in the heads of the fans. It will be without public and lashed by COVID-19, since yesterday two members of the club have tested positive. In addition, the virus also does not allow travel to Cervera from Cádiz. Some conditions that overshadow a well-deserved return to LaLiga Santander that faces the two best Second Division teams last season.

Cádiz and Huesca showed that they were the ones that best adapted to the return of football after confinement and both teams are betting this year on the bases of the project that once again placed them in the elite of national football. Their two different styles marked by their coaches, Cervera on the visiting bench, and Míchel on the premises, mark an even duel in which the Huesca players will look for the ball and the Cádiz players will look for the cons.

The sensations of the two teams in their debut were very different, the Alto Aragonese came out strengthened from their tie at La Cerámica and the Andalusians somewhat touched after falling in their stadium against Osasuna. An inertia that will lead the Barça coach to give continuity to his alignment, but with two setbacks that will cause the debuts of two newcomers: Borja García and Siovas. The last two signings will enter the eleven due to the physical problems that have weighed down Insua and Mikel Rico. Míchel will have to pull the two newcomers, but Maffeo already showed last week, with his great game and goal included, that it is not a determining factor.

Cádiz wants to make up for the painful defeat against Osasuna last weekend and changes are expected. On the first day, the chosen one at the finish line was David Gil and Cifuentes can enter against the Alto Aragonese. It is also expected that Augusto, somewhat more filmed, will accompany José Mari in the medullary; and Perea, who returns after serving the sanction that he dragged from the previous season, starts on the left wing to the detriment of Pombo. But without any doubt the key in the yellow eleven will be in Álex Fernández in the playmaker. The Madrilenian was one of the great architects of the rise of the people of Cadiz, and without him on the field, the team suffers.