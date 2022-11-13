Sunday, November 13, 2022
The ‘alcoholic’ monkey that is holding up liquor stores in India: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in World
Bow

(Reference photo).

(Reference photo).

According to locals, the animal becomes aggressive when someone tries to take the bottles or cans from it.

A curious case involving a monkey was recorded in India. In the district of Rae Bareli, in the state of Uttar Pradesha monkey has caused inconvenience to the owners of liquor stores, because the primate, say the locals, breaks into their stores and takes alcoholic beverages.

According to a merchant consulted by the local press, the monkey becomes aggressive when someone tries to take the bottles from him.

In fact, a video circulates on social networks in which the monkey is seen sitting down drinking what, apparently, is a can of beer. In the middle of the curious scene, some people observe the primate.

A district excise officer, Rajendra Pratap Singh, stated that efforts are being made to trap it, with the help of the Forest department.

International press reports that this would not be the first case of this type. A very similar one was recorded in the Nawabganj area, located in the same Indian state, where a monkey frequently drank alcohol. However, some time later, he presented health problems due to liver disease.

See also  The journalist spoke about the threats after the murder of Dugin's daughter

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

