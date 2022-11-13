The ‘alcoholic’ monkey that is holding up liquor stores in India: video

A curious case involving a monkey was recorded in India. In the district of Rae Bareli, in the state of Uttar Pradesha monkey has caused inconvenience to the owners of liquor stores, because the primate, say the locals, breaks into their stores and takes alcoholic beverages.

(Also: The man who lived 18 years in a Paris airport died)

According to a merchant consulted by the local press, the monkey becomes aggressive when someone tries to take the bottles from him.

(Keep reading: 8-year-old boy died after being eaten by a crocodile in Costa Rica)

In fact, a video circulates on social networks in which the monkey is seen sitting down drinking what, apparently, is a can of beer. In the middle of the curious scene, some people observe the primate.

A district excise officer, Rajendra Pratap Singh, stated that efforts are being made to trap it, with the help of the Forest department.

(You can read: Man challenged all the Tiktok witches to curse him: what happened to him?)

International press reports that this would not be the first case of this type. A very similar one was recorded in the Nawabganj area, located in the same Indian state, where a monkey frequently drank alcohol. However, some time later, he presented health problems due to liver disease.

(Also: King Charles III will give extra pay to his employees: here’s why)

INTERNATIONAL WRITING