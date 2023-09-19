The Alcohol Lock is here: what it is and how it works

A device capable of blocking a car’s engine if the driver has had too much to drink. It is the alcohol lock, one of the innovations proposed in the reform of the new highway code.

If the enabling law passed yesterday by the government is approved, the Alcohol Interlock System (AIS) will become mandatory for repeat offenders of driving while intoxicated, who will have to install it on their vehicle. The AIS connects to the car’s starting system and is able to detect the driver’s blood alcohol level. If it is above the limits, the engine will not start. The procedure must be repeated every time you turn it on.

In European Union countries, all new models sold from 6 July 2022 must be prepared for the installation of the Alcohol-lock. On old models the cost to install it is around 1,500 euros, to which the periodic costs for calibration must be added. Each device must be equipped with a seal to prevent tampering after installation.

The technical characteristics have not yet been specified. This will be done by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport through a specific decree, which will also detail the installation methods and authorized workshops.