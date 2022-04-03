The tremendous impact that the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia has had in recent months in the world of tennis is only comparable to that of Kylian Mbappé in football, Tadej Pogacar in cycling or Caeleb Dressel in swimming. Although logically all comparisons are made with Rafa Nadal, the truth is that the boy from El Palmar is one of those prodigious athletes who only emerge very occasionally. The miracle is that in Spain two such gigantic tennis players were born only 17 years apart. Inheritor. Chosen one. Teacher. Genius. Animal. Wild. Shark. They are terms that are already being used in all corners of the planet to refer to a Carlos Alcaraz who burns stages at the speed of light. He is only 18 years old, but it is impossible to put doors on the field.

This Murcian is a Martian. An example of this: in the first grand final of his life and after a very tough first set in which he was always trailing a great Casper Ruud (he lost 0-3 and 1-4), Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil found himself 4-5 down and 30-30. Serious problems, therefore. He got out of trouble with a right hand, an anthological climb to the net and a direct serve worthy of the best Roger Federer.

There is more. At 5-5, instead of relaxing, he gritted his teeth and broke the Norwegian’s serve with an astonishing game. His ‘save’ at 0-15 in this eleventh game is one of those that will be constantly repeated in the coming days on television, social networks and other platforms. He closed Alcaraz that first set in a new sign that he is an 18-year-old tennis player who plays like a 35-year-old. When he got stuck with two simple balls, he went for the towel, wiped off the sweat and calmed down. He thought for a moment about what he was going to do and he did it. Not being upset. Two more winners and the first set won (7-5).

A player in a trance



Ruud was unable to digest what had happened. The Norwegian had made a sublime start to the match, completely disabling his opponent and taking a good lead (1-4). However, he was later hit by that gale that Alcaraz usually is when he goes into a trance. Curiously, the shots of the Murcian, which are usually lethal, were defective yesterday. But not even with those could Ruud get hooked on the game. Alcaraz flew at the start of the second set, breaking the Norwegian’s serve twice and quickly taking a 3-0 lead that seemed to lead us to a very quick outcome of the match.

But the Norwegian, with physical problems, shot ex officio and got the Murcian into a little trouble. Alcaraz relaxed, lost his serve and then gave in to a succession of good serves from Ruud. 3-2 and the match stopped so that the physio could treat the Norwegian, suffering from back pain.

The attempted comeback of the number 8 in the world came to nothing. Alcaraz won his serve with two aces and two firsts and sent a clear message to Ruud: he wanted to win the final as soon as possible. The mental strength of the pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero, who took a plane on Saturday and this Sunday was with Alcaraz in the first big game of his career after burying his father a few days ago in Onteniente, did the rest. It is a house brand: the most important points are those that the Murcian plays best.

Thus, Alcaraz secured the win thanks to his strength on serve (6-4) and began a reign that will last over time. Everyone agrees that the Murcian will win many finals and, if his physique respects him and he is lucky with injuries in the next decade, he could be number 1 in the world in the future. We’ll see what happens, but at the moment Alcaraz is already the only Spaniard who has lifted the title in Miami. A Spanish woman, Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, did it twice. On the same court where Rafa Nadal stayed five times at the gates of glory, the tennis player from El Palmar won his first Masters 1,000. Umag. First step. Rio de Janeiro. Second step. Miami. Third step. What will be the room?