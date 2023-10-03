Carlos Alcaraz throws that last setback, listless and angry, as if he were in a hurry to leave the court and wishing it would all be over because this October 3rd is simply not his day. Erratic in resolution tie-breaker and in the break options (2 out of 9), failing when he shouldn’t have, he gives in to the formidable Jannik Sinner (7-6(4) and 6-1, in 1h 55m) and is one step away from the final in Beijing which the Italian will play on Wednesday against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, superior to Alexander Zverev (6-4 and 6-3). On this occasion, the focus is deservedly on the opponent, who ascends to the fourth step of the ranking, becomes the second player of his nationality to reach the top-5 – after Adriano Panatta, fourth in 1976 – and aspires to his third trophy of the season after those of Montpellier and Montreal. Sinner is definitely the nemesis. There is no one who has surrendered four times to the one from El Palmar.

It has long been said that with them, the tennis of tomorrow is in good hands. The majestic exhibition of last year in New York is still remembered and all the matches settled until this Asian clash hint at a rivalry destined to mark an era. This duel in Beijing does not disappoint either, another example of the potential of both and that if today there is any generational companion who can refute the Spaniard, it is the Italian. Although he still needs a bit of a twist to be able to rise to the big stages, Sinner’s industrial game is confirmed as his kryptonite. Novak Djokovic and Medvedev aside, there is no one who counters so well, who responds with such poise or who drives him to the limit as much as him, a young tennis player with two forehands. A ice nolea top-of-the-line driller.

More information

And this time it’s hard for him to warm up. After the previous day, between vomiting against Grigor Dimitrov, he enters the match as if his strength was failing, not in a good mood at the start and a couple of marches behind Alcaraz, on the back of the Murcian rocket that has transported him to the semi-final crossing . The Spanish immediately spiders the break and he has two break options in the third game that will weigh heavily on his subconscious. He misses a crucial train. He misses, Sinner saves half a neck and, suddenly, the Italian leaves his nap behind and activates the machine. He pure technology. He radically changes history, equal to equal; At times, a kind of championship to see who pushes the line the hardest and, above all, who hits it the hardest. In both cases, the judgment is very complicated. In matters of vertigo, there is no better proposal or more forceful arms.

Alcaraz leaves the court after falling against Sinner. FLORENCE LO (REUTERS)

The vigorous expressiveness of one – “Up, up!”, Alcaraz demands when he begins to detect that he is not completely fine – contrasts with the extreme coldness of the other, the model employee in a white glove who executes quickly and well, always applied. and methodical. Not a fly will deter him. Sinner doesn’t care about fatigue either, going deeper and demanding with each shot, straight despite the blows that the rival proposes from the other trench. With a firm wrist he takes control of the duel – from 0-2 against him to 4-3 in his favor – and punishes the Murcian’s increasingly frequent errors. He is losing his lucidity in the exchanges and leaning as the minutes progress, but even so he discusses the first set; Of course, he deflated in the tiebreaker as a result of several errors and dragged the dynamic into the second set, in which there was no debate.

Sinner forces Alcaraz to reflect. The redhead knows that any option involves preventing the Spaniard from having time to arm himself, by harassing and harassing, and he consolidates the plan perfectly. The fights between the two pose a beautiful strategic battle and require both to rethink on the fly and redo themselves, to come up with improvised solutions that this time are in the Italian’s mind and racket. On this occasion, the one from El Palmar, frustrated, falls for not avoiding the melee and for not slowing down a pace that does not suit him in this last chapter, so Sinner will fight for the title this Wednesday with the Russian Medvedev. Already thinking about the upcoming Shanghai Masters 1000 event this week, Alcaraz confirms that for him there is no greater threat than that of his colleaguethe budding champion who sooner or later will truly rise.

“I HAVE COMPLAINED TOO MUCH” A.C. Alcaraz closed his first participation in an Asian tournament with a bittersweet taste. On the one hand, he expresses satisfaction with the performance in the previous matches, but he regrets not having known how to reverse the situation against Sinner. He analyzes the Murcian with resignation. See also Campania, Schlein Commissioner De Luca. Susanna Camusso Commissioner is arriving “He is very complete, he has done almost everything well. Jannik pushes you to the limit with every shot. You have to hit each ball perfectly to stay alive at the point, and even if you hit it very well, he is able to hit it back at you even harder. The rest of it is amazing and I get very good out of it; He also moves really well, so it’s really hard to play against him. You must find a way to beat him every time, and that is why he is one of the best in the world,” reasons the ATP number two. “It forces me to change my game, I couldn’t do what I always do. I’ve tried using another tactic, but it didn’t go well. I will have to learn if I want to beat him. In the second set I complained too much and I was mentally out,” says Alcaraz, now down in the head-to-head between the two: 3-4. Before, Sinner defeated him twice last year – eighth of Wimbledon and final of Umag – and once this season in the semifinals of Miami. Thanks to this latest victory, he distances himself from the German Zverev and the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, executioners of Alcaraz on three occasions. The Italian will face Medvedev in his fifth final of 2023, the best tough with 42 wins and four prizes.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.