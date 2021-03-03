Three months ago, the Viogén system was installed in Alcantarilla to help victims of gender violence. Since its launch, the eight Local Police officers who work in this area have dealt with 39 cases in the municipality, according to sources from the mayor’s office.

The group of officers who work with the victims is made up of eight agents of the Local Police, who specialized in this area thanks to the Group for the Protection of Victims of Gender Violence of the Provincial Brigade of Judicial Police and the Unit for Attention to Family and Women of the National Police. “With these police units there is constant collaboration and coordination in Alcantarilla to prevent further cases of sexist violence,” they explained from the local government.

The agents of this operation carry out interviews with the victims, in person or by telephone, “to establish a close relationship and offer existing services and resources.” In addition, they provide them with a permanent contact telephone number that they can use 24 hours a day in case they need urgent attention. In this way, a periodic follow-up is carried out that allows the victim’s situation to be evaluated, reported from the mayor’s office. And in the case of having minor children, the follow-ups are carried out in schools, in collaboration with the Department of Education and the mediation of the Sewer Guard Police team.

“We come across a problem and we have to act decisively,” says councilor Víctor Manuel del Baño



Help finding a job



“Victims are also helped to train and find a job thanks to this group,” they report from the Town Hall. “The agents inform the aggressor of the restraining order that he must comply with,” they point out from the local government. The Councilor for Citizen Security, Víctor Martínez del Baño, recalls that “the Viogén team does a complementary task of special protection for victims of gender violence, but does not exempt from the pertinent complaint to the National Police.”

“It is essential that the victim report the case of violence at 016 or through the National Police.” And he adds that “gender violence is a scourge against which we have to act forcefully. It requires a team that knows the processes and resources necessary to act as quickly as possible.