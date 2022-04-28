The City Council of Alcantarilla reduced the average term of payment to its suppliers to seventeen days, “thirteen days before the maximum established by law”, announced the Councilor for Finance and Human Resources, Raquel de la Paz, during the April plenary session, held this Thursday. De la Paz reported the average payment period to suppliers during the first quarter of 2022. «As of March 31, the obligations paid were 3.2 million euros and operations worth 38,100 euros remained pending. In addition, the City Council has not had to pay default interest, “explained the mayor.

The Plenary approved a motion for the City Council to prepare a list of empty homes at risk of illegal occupation or that are already illegally occupied, with the aim of facilitating police control over them. It will also board up the doors and windows of empty and abandoned houses, with prior authorization from their owners, in order to prevent their occupation.

Other issues

Another of the agreements that went ahead in the session is to urge the central government to activate a psychological monitoring protocol in Primary Care and Mental Health services in cases of pregnancy loss, as well as to carry out awareness campaigns on the psychological consequences in this type of abortions. The proposal had the support of the entire Corporation. The creation of a local photography museum and the launch of a pilot project for the recycling of coffee capsules also went ahead unanimously. In addition, the Consistory will study a downward modification of the tax rates of local taxes of a periodic nature,