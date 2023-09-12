Víctor Sánchez del Amo wants Cartagena to be a solid, tough team and often keep a clean sheet. He conveyed that message at his presentation press conference, and also later in an interview with LA VERDAD. After five days, the Madrid coach has still not been able to meet the ambitious goal he set before the start of the season.

The Albinegra defense has conceded in all the games played to date, from the league debut against Eldense (0-1) to last Sunday’s match against Zaragoza (1-3). Efesé is already one of the teams with the most goals in the Second Division, as Marc Martínez has collected the ball from the back of the net up to nine times.

The albinegro coefficient, in terms of goals for (5) and against (9), shows a negative (-4). These numbers are only worsened by Eibar, a clear candidate for promotion that has started the season as bottom with 3 points out of a possible 15 and a worse coefficient (-6).

Sánchez del Amo insisted in his presentation that solidity at the back would be one of his great objectives and aspects to correct with respect to the previous year

Most of the goals conceded by Cartagena are not preceded by a long play created by the rival. Penalties, own goals, rebounds, rejections and serious errors in marking have penalized the Albinegra defensive line too much. Juanto Ortuño gave Eldense the victory with a shot that slipped between Datkovic’s legs.

In Andorra, Nieto converted one of his three goals from the spot and scored another without being sufficiently monitored on a throw-in; In the same way that in Villarreal he could have done more with Marc Martínez’s header from Forés. Last Sunday, Vallejo took advantage of a defensive error in the corner kick (0-1), Alcalá scored an own goal (1-2) and Marc Martínez lost the ball outside the area against Mollejo (1-3).

THE DATA

9

goals have been conceded by Cartagena in the five rounds played to date, 5 of them playing at home at the Cartagonova stadium. The coefficient between goals for and against is -4, only surpassed by bottom team Eibar (next rival at home) with -5.

«Last year’s Cartagena conceded many goals and also scored many. “I want a team that is capable of keeping a clean sheet in many matches,” Sánchez del Amo said on August 4. Adjusting pieces and finding more strength in the areas is the key. Last year, Escandell held on in 14 of the 42 rounds.