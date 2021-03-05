Official gatherings

The formula that won the presidential elections on November 24, 2019 had ups and downs in these almost 15 months of administration of the Frente de Todos. And the communication between Alberto Ángel Fernández and Cristina Kirchner went from the active “” reunionism “” at the beginning of the administration to an atrocious silence of several months. But that drought in the meetings happened: Alberto and Cristina met again. Political appointments are both in the presidential residence of Olivos as in the department of the Kirchner family, located in the Buenos Aires intersection of Uruguay and Juncal streets, in the Recoleta neighborhood package. Grapefruit for the head of state and dulce de leche tea for the vice president. Thus, we finished talking about the President’s speech before the Legislative Assembly where Fernández put a strong accent on the functioning of the Justice, with special emphasis on characterizing the performance of judges, prosecutors and the Supreme Court of Justice itself. But that line of argument peaked in CFK’s exposure to the court in the so-called “future dollar” case. Therefore, in the meetings prior to March 1, the ruling duo discussed at length about the Judicial Power. In any case, the relationship between the two is not the same as in the times of the campaign and much less, that Saturday, May 18, 2019 when Cristina posted on the networks: “I have asked Alberto Fernández to lead the formula that we will integrate together”. Communication without emotion …

Alberto Fernández talking with Cristina Fernández at the Opening of the 139th Period of Ordinary Sessions of the Congress. Photo Xinhua

Debunked

Away from Alberto and Cristina, this week the reappearance of Aníbal Florencio Randazzo, the former minister of the Interior and Transport of Christianity, who competed in 2017 with his own list in the province of Buenos Aires, in which he was the last political image nicknamed “Skinny”. And he did it through a zoom with leaders of the entire province of Buenos Aires, most of the former Duhaldean kidney, who want to bet on an option outside the Front of All. One of those who led the virtual meeting was Alfredo César Meckievi, alias “Tati”, a native of Dolores and who was a provincial senator, as well as Minister of Justice of the Province of Buenos Aires. Randazzo’s zooms will continue, supported by the idea of ​​the former minister of trains and passports that, in Argentina, a political option should be put together in the center, away from Kirchnerism and Together for Change. And that there is land to work because sectors that Sergio Massa represented, before joining the FdT, would have been politically orphaned. That idea, Randazzo has shared for a long time with friends of his such as Emilio Monzó or Rogelio Frigerio, except that on this occasion, both the former head of the Chamber of Deputies and the former minister of Cambiemos will remain playing in that alliance, very close to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Since we talked about Monzó: a couple of weeks ago they were seen having lunch together, in the Recova de Retiro, the native of Carlos Tejedor together with Marcos Peña! Has there been political reconciliation between the former “arch enemies”?

Florencio Randazzo. Photo Juano Tesone

Pochoclos

Meanwhile, this week there was an encounter that, for a moment, left the path of the busy “crack”. This week, and after a year, the cinemas were back in operation both in the city and in the province of Buenos Aires. This milestone, which was reached after working together with the industry of the sector, left a very particular photo and, why not, striking. It turns out that, until the town of Haedo -in the Morón district- the Minister of Culture of the City approached, Enrique Avogadro and the Minister of Production, Science and Innovation of the Province, Augusto Costa, who also has under its orbit the area of ​​Culture.

The Minister of Culture of the City, Enrique Avogadro and the Minister of Production, Science and Innovation of the province, Augusto Costa

Contrary to the beginning of the quarantine in Argentina, It is no longer common to see ministers of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof sharing management activities. Costa has been Axel’s right-hand man and his boss’s hardliner since he was at the Ministry of Economy, when he devised the “Precious Care” program. Avogadro, for his part, is from the “progressive” wing of the mayor of Buenos Aires and maintains a high level of activity with all the political sectors of the City. After this photo, will there be more joint activities between the city and the province? Mystery…