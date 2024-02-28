A billion-dollar donation will enable the Albert Einstein College of Medicinefrom the New York county, located in the Bronx, offer free tuition to its students.

The gesture was announced on February 26 by the institution, through a statement.

“This historic gift — the largest ever given to a medical school in the country — will ensure that no Einstein student will ever have to pay tuition again,” the center said.

The donor of the money was Ruth Gottesman, who served as a professor at the universitywhich is located in one of the most depressed neighborhoods of the Big Apple.

In fact, according to the newspaper The New York Times, The Bronx has a high rate of premature deaths and is the least healthy borough in New Yorkwhile the largest amount of donations to hospitals and medical schools tend to receive the neighboring, and wealthy, Manhattan.

Thanks to Gottesman's money, which her husband left her, a Wall Street investor who was a protégé of Warren Buffettwho died two years ago, Einstein students will not have to face the hundreds of thousands of dollars of student debt they typically accumulate during their studies.

The great news surprised the thousands of students, who showed their joy with applause, screams, tears, jumps and hugs between them.

The school hopes the donation “will attract a group of talented and diverse individuals who may not otherwise have the means to consider a medical education,” according to the statement.

It is not the first time that a New York medical school offers free tuition to its students. In 2018, New York University School of Medicine announced a similar program to address the high costs faced by the country's students.

Gottesman, for his part, did not want his last name to be immortalized as part of the donation, but he did set a condition: that the school keep the name of Albert Einsteinwhich the legendary physicist agreed to give to the center when it opened its doors in 1955.

