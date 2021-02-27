Albacete is still alive after saving yesterday from a defeat in Sabadell after the Catalan team missed a penalty in the last minutes of the match. The team from La Mancha ended another meeting with one less man due to the expulsion of Álvaro Arroyo and in three of the last four games, Albacete has finished outnumbered.

Against Mallorca, Gorosito was expelled rigorously for a double yellow card and against Sporting de Gijón, Boyomo was sent off in the 50th minute of the match with a direct red card.

In this way, Alejandro Menéndez will be able to count on Boyomo for the clash against Logroñés, while Arroyo will be out after being sent off in Sabadell.