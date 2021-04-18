Duel to life or death on Mendizorroza between two rivals at the bottom of the table (follow the game live on AS.com). If you win the Alaves, will come out of relegation places and put the Huesca. If the opposite happens, the Alto Aragonese will open a important gap regarding the slime foxes. A draw would make the team happier. Pacheta. It is important to keep in mind the particular golaveraje: in El Alcoraz, the locals won 1-0.

He and go on convalescent of a torn anterior cruciate ligament although last week he already started jogging through the field of the sports city. Pellistri overcame a fiber break and may be present before Huesca. Lane lose to Lejeune already Manu due to accumulation of warnings. The French already has ten and the Vitoria, five. The Madrid coach get Duarte back, who missed the shock of San Mamés for the same reason.

Also to The guard, who fell from the eleven in Bilbao due to an unwelcome last minute muscle discomfort. The normal thing is that whoever occupies a place in the starting eleven to the detriment of young Tachi. The rest of the players will continue to be at the disposal of the Madrid coach. From there, few changes in the starting team since Lane He she left satisfied of the work carried out by his men in the capital of Biscay.

It is the year of Centenary and the team cannot fail. A descent would be terrible while celebrating an anniversary like this. For him albiazul bench have passed this year three coaches and the club owners think that with Lane have found the suitable key. Now he will have to prove it, along with his footballers, and get the Glorious from the nightmare on such special dates.

The Huesca de Pacheta live for the first time a week off the descent after five months in the bottom three positions. The Aragonese they live their best moment of the year thanks to a strong defensive security and a spectacular Rafa mir, that adds nine of his twelve goals since there was a change on the bench. The fashionable forward of Spanish football will share attack with your partner Sandro Ramírez, two level points that already got wet last day. The only change in the eleven would be in the return of Siovas, who was only able to help a few minutes from the bench in the last match. A safe for rear that will fortify the wall of Pacheta.