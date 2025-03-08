03/08/2025



Updated at 6:06 p.m.





Huge scare with bittersweet end. Mendizorroza, Alavés Stadium, fell silent for ten minutes. Those who was thrown on the grass The local goalkeeper, Sivera (28 years old), after a violent and fortuitous play that occurred just started the second part of the League match played by the Vitorian team against Villarreal. He recovered, but was precisely expelled by the referee.

Ayze, yellow striker, advanced alone to the Sivera area. He went down, sliding down the grass, and cut the attack with the left hand. The field, wet after the abundant rains fallen in large part of Spain, was very slippery, so neither Sivera nor the Castellón striker could avoid a strong clash between them.

The worst part was taken by the goalkeeper. Ayoze jumped trying to dodge him, but his right knee hit hard on the face of the Valencian goalkeeper. This was fulminated, and for a few moments there was a generalized fear of a serious injury.

Fortunately, after ten minutes of assistance, Sivera, stunned, got up and headed towards the Bench of Alavés. Once the most important thing was solved, the health, the referee was notified by the VAR: it had to go to review what happened, since the action of the keeper, hand out of the area, was worthy of maximum sanction.









And so, between pain and confusion, Antonio Sivera saw the red card and headed walked the locker room.