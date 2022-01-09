Unknown

EI Sadar raises a pulse of very needy teams with Osasuna and Cádiz in full shaking. The rojillos have not won for eleven days and come from a terrible match in the Cup against Girona, which prompted players like Barja to apologize. The last victory in the League dates back to October 17, the day he won at Villarreal. Cádiz is not much better. Submerged in the descent, in his case he has not won since November 5 (Athletic-Cádiz, 0-1). Of course, the rush of going to the Cup round can give the yellow team a bonus.

Since the last league victory, Osasuna has lost all his identity And the fans begin to wonder what happened to the group that surprised everyone at the beginning of the season and that was even able to place themselves in first position momentarily on matchday 10. Bittor Alkiza will again take the lead due to the confinement of Arrasate. It will have its most common men after having given the opportunity to those who are having fewer minutes against Girona.

El Sadar will meet the 75 percent maximum capacity, so that all members will be able to attend the meeting. The measures taken by the club and the membership transfers guarantee that the stadium will not exceed the allowed influx. Yesterday, the team received Areso’s visit with crutches after the operation on the fibula. He encouraged people. One more reason to pineapple and clench your teeth.

Cádiz, after passing the round in the Cup, looks to the future with a somewhat more favorable calendar. The first stop is Osasuna. Changes are expected for the meeting. Cala is in trouble but if she is finally fit, she would go back to eleven with Fali. On the right side, with Akapo at the Africa Cup, and without Iza, Salvi is expected to change his position. Negredo will act at the top; with Nephew and Alejo in the bands.