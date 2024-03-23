Due to an ankle injury, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and his partner Alan Mozowill not be available for the friendly match against Atlas in Los Angeles, California, from BMO Stadium this Sunday, March 24.
The report indicates that both presented discomfort in the ankle and Fernando Gago He would have decided not to risk them, so both footballers did not go to the American Union, waiting for new news about their state of health.
Although the injury does not seem to be serious, the club has decided to give him rest to facilitate his recovery. It is expected that the striker from Guadalajara can return to the field in full shape after the FIFA Date in the corresponding match on Matchday 13 against Club de Fútbol Monterrey. .
The red-and-white striker and captain was criticized after he published photographs of his beach vacation after being eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 and having tied at home against Club América with zero goals on Matchday 12.
After their commitment in the United States, the team will return to Mexico to prepare for the duel against the Monterrey team on the corresponding Matchday 13. If their rehabilitation progresses satisfactorily, they could be active the following weekend in the Sultana del Norte.
