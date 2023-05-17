Despite what the polls predicted, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayip Erdogan, 69, came out the winner this Sunday in the first round of the presidential elections, with 49.5 percent of the votes, and it is very likely that your party and its allies have won majorities in Parliament.

The authoritarian leader is heading for a runoff victory on May 28 with which would extend his tenure in power to nearly a quarter of a century, as prime minister from 2003 to 2014, and as president since then.

Although it is possible that, at the polls, Erdogan won vote by vote, there is no doubt that the campaign was quite dirty, among other things, because the audiovisual media worked almost all for him. For example, on television, 80 percent of the news was carried out by the president and his followers who promoted his re-election.

In addition, from October until the weeks prior to the vote, dozens of opponents were arrested, and many journalists who did not follow the dictates of the regime were prosecuted by judges friendly to power. In this way, the opposition campaign always swam against the current, and that favored Erdogan.

However, the Turkish leader is just one of the many leaders who, within the framework of formally democratic regimes, have assumed control not only of the Executive, but also of Parliament and the courts, as well as the Armed Forces, the media and even the electoral system.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses supporters at the AK Party headquarters after the polls closed.

Next to the Russian Vladimir Putin, the Hungarian Víktor Orban and dozens of heads of state or government of the planet who only respect the rules of the rule of law; Erdogan is part of a very disturbing trend of the 21st century: the strengthening of authoritarianism and anti-democracy that has dashed the illusions of the late 20th century.

On January 1, 2000, as each country marked the New Year across time zones, millions believed that the dawn of a new century would leave behind the dictatorial nightmares of the right and left that had characterized the previous century, and would mark the consolidation of freedom and democracy in most countries on the planet. They were wrong.

alarming setback

While, during the first years of the new century, more than 4 out of 10 inhabitants of the world lived in regimes considered free, with significant levels of democracy and rights, last year, only 2 out of 10 human beings enjoyed the same conditions , according to the prestigious organization Freedom House, based in Washington.

As the percentage of people in countries considered unfree increased from 35 to more than 38 percent, that of residents in countries with limited democracy and restricted freedoms grew from a little less than 18 percent to more than 41 percent. The remaining 20 percent are part of the narrowing free world.

“Democracy is in real danger everywhere in the world,” declared Michael J. Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, an NGO that follows each year the evolution of these issues country by country. “Authoritarians,” he maintains, “are emboldened, while democracies are in clear decline.”

Although the analysis carried out by Freedom House and other think tanks has complex dynamics, since while some countries advance towards democracy, others go backwards, the important thing is to establish the dominant trend.

And in that, the change is dramatic. While in 2005 —according to the monitoring of Freedom House— 83 countries strengthened their democracy and 52 saw it weaken, in 2021 only 25 saw it consolidate against 60 that saw it wither.

The Global Democracy Index, which is released each year by the Intelligence Unit of The Economist magazine, confirms the situation in its most recent installment, that of 2022.

According to this indicator, which studies 167 States on the planet, only 24 countries —where 8 percent of the world population lives— have been classified as full democracies, while 37 percent of human beings, residing in 59 countries, live under a authoritarian regime, and the rest do so in nations with formal but not very real democracies, where many political, expression and behavioral freedoms are restricted.

The Economist Intelligence Unit classifies countries as full democracies, weak democracies, hybrid regimes, and authoritarian regimes. The indicators it examines are the electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of the Government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties.

In the report analyzing the 2022 data, full democracies include Sweden, Norway and other Nordic countries; the UK, Spain, France, Germany and other Western European countries; Canada, Costa Rica, Chile and Uruguay in America, and Australia and New Zealand in Oceania.

Among the deficient democracies, the United States appeared for the first time in 2021, due to the assault on the Capitol in January of that year. And although it improved a bit, it is still at that level in 2022. Colombia, Brazil and Argentina are in the same situation, in Latin America, and Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia, among others in Eastern Europe.

Among the hybrids, the appearance of Mexico is notable, along with Honduras, Bolivia and others from Latin America, as well as Turkey, and several African and Asian countries.

Then there are the clearly authoritarian regimes like China, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Chad, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia, among many others. In this group, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela have a place of preeminence, from Latin America.

they all get together

Authoritarian regimes advance, while democracies look rather timid. “Autocrats have created a more favorable international environment for themselves over the last decade and a half, bolstered by their own political and economic power, as well as by the decrease in the pressure exerted by democracies”, says Freedom House in its 2023 report, released a few weeks ago.

It is very interesting to see how, beyond ideological identities, authoritarian regimes tend to ally with each other. The proclaimed communism of the Cuban regime has little in common with the Islamist conservatism, chauvinistic and harshly repressive of art, of the ayatollahs of Iran.

Despite his nostalgic evocations of Soviet Russia, Putin is not a communist ideologue. In fact, he has let his friends create and enrich themselves with powerful industrial empires that dwarf the great capitalist conglomerates of the West.

What is happening in China is even clearer, where the Communist Party continues to reign as the only political force of a centralized power, but the regime has stimulated the rise of a capitalism that is sometimes wilder than the most extreme of Western economic liberalism.

Internationally, they all tend to come together. As Freedom House explains, “authoritarian leaders are increasingly collaborating with each other, to extend new forms of repression and reject pro-democratic demands.”

And they support their godchildren and emulators. “Chinese and Russian delegates played a key role in preventing the UN from harshly sanctioning military coups in Burma and Sudan,” the report explains, “and the governments of Russia, China, and Turkey have given economic support to the Maduro regime in Venezuela, to help you evade the sanctions” imposed by Western democracies.

When it comes to blocking advances in defense of democracy and civil liberties at the United Nations, these regimes also unite. Thus, by 2022, of the 47 countries elected to the UN Human Rights Council, 15 are democracies classified as free, 18 have democracy and restricted freedoms, and 14 are clearly authoritarian regimes, according to the Freedom in the World 2022 report. by Freedom House.

Xi Jinping, President of China. Photo: David Lopez. TIME,

Long life

Analysts are particularly concerned about the way in which, once a ruler embarks on an authoritarian drift, he tends to perpetuate himself in power and to do so uses, without blushing, all the means at his disposal, from the effective elimination of separation of powers to the repression of opponents, going through limitations on press freedom and the intervention of the electoral power.

Full democracies or even those that have deficiencies are subjected to an open and demanding examination in each general election, without being able to resort to those files. And in those elections, there is always the risk that the winner will be a future authoritarian ruler, especially since, in the midst of economic crises and conjunctures such as the pandemic, democratic regimes find great limitations in meeting the expectations of the people.

Meanwhile, hybrid regimes and clearly authoritarian ones move in one of two camps: or they call elections with a certain periodicity, but these elections are intervened by power and lack transparency, or they simply do not allow elections. And so it is easy to perpetuate.

The Communist Party has ruled China since 1949. Putin has ruled Russia since the turn of the century. In Cuba, Castroism and its heirs have been in power for 64 years. In Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and his wife have ruled since 2007. In Venezuela, Chavismo has ruled since 1999. In Iran, the ayatollahs have ruled since 1979. In Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko since 1994.

All this is aggravated by the advance of authoritarian populist tendencies in countries with a long democratic tradition. This is the case of the Donald Trump phenomenon in the United States, of the radical populism between right and left of the French political spectrum, of the neo-fascist and neo-communist hints in Spain, Italy and even the Nordic countries. Hence, the outlook is not very encouraging.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

INTERNATIONAL ANALYST

[email protected]