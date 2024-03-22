Homophobia and transphobia are not new in Russia, where, although homosexuality ceased to be a crime in 1993, Several reforms, laws and sentences have unleashed persecution against the rights of the LGBTIQ populationa siege that has been severely tightened since the arrival of President Vladimir Putin to power in 2012, and that both organizations and international organizations warn that it endangers the lives of thousands of people.

The most alarming actions of that persecution, which is now somewhat protected by law, were seen this week. Moscow added this Friday to what it calls the “international LGBT movement (sic)” to its list of “terrorist and extremist” people and entities, according to a note from the Russian financial intelligence service published in international media.

A Russian court on March 20, 2024 ordered the arrest of a bar manager and its artistic director, accusing them of organizing an “extremist organization” under new legislation. Photo:AFP Share

This decision is made known after in November the Russian Supreme Court declared that social movement “extremist”, which in The practice led to the illegalization of LGBTIQ activism in that country.

The materialization of the ruling has not taken long to have effects. On Wednesday the Russian justice ruled preventive detention for two employees of a gay bar – the artistic director and the administrator – located in the Ural region, who now face a sentence of up to ten years in prison for LGBTI “extremism”, in what constitutes the first criminal case with that chargenow justified in the Supreme Court's decision.

According to the accusation, “during the investigation it was found that the accused, people with a non-traditional sexual orientation (…) also support the opinions and activities of the international LGBT public association, prohibited in our country.”

The hearing took place in a court in the city of Orenburg behind closed doors and journalists were only allowed into the room during the reading of the ruling.

However, this case is just the tip of a large iceberg. Several Russian citizens were sentenced to fines in recent weeks for publishing photos with rainbow flags (symbol of the LGBTIQ+ population) or, in the case of two women, for spreading a video of them kissing on the Internet.

Vladimir Putin. Photo:AFP Share

On March 9, the police even raided a bar where drag queen shows were being held. That day, the Ministry of the Interior reported having “thwarted the activity of a nightclub, where representatives of a movement banned in Russia met.”

All these actions are encouraged by President Vladimir Putin, recently re-elected for a new six-year term, who has been saying for some time that he defends “the family” and religion in the face of a “decadent” and even “satanic” West, but which, for other voices, uses sexual and gender dissidence as a “scapegoat.”

A long-standing 'persecution'

When the Russian Supreme Court declared all public activities related to LGBTIQ groups as “extremism”, Marie Struthers, director of Amnesty International for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, warned that “there is a risk that This ruling gives rise to a general ban on LGBTI organizations, with widespread violations of the rights to freedom of association, expression and peaceful assembly as well as the right not to suffer discrimination.“.

In Russia, Rosfinmonitoring has added an organization called “International LGBT Movement” to the list of terrorists and extremists Inclusion of the organization in this register entails blocking of accounts and restrictions on financial transactions pic.twitter.com/EWGISK7Rwg — Aleksei Nazarov (@aleknaza) March 22, 2024

Struthers was emphatic that the decision, which she called “shameful and absurd,” “will affect countless people, and its repercussions will be catastrophic.”

The illegalization of LGBTIQ activism, promoted by the Russian Ministry of Justice, currently prohibits propaganda, publicity, generating interest and encouraging joining the ranks of the sexual and gender dissident movement.

What organizations warn is that Calling these actions “extremist” “has serious legal consequences for all people involved in activities related to the LGBTI population”as the Moscow Community Center for LGBTIQ+ Initiatives points out in a brief statement to this medium.

“We have gone completely underground. The privileged can leave the country. Those who cannot leave the country will go underground,” adds that center.

We have gone completely underground. The privileged can leave the country. Those of us who cannot leave the country will go underground.

Under the terms of the law, So-called “participants” of LGBTIQ activities can face up to five years in prison and their “organizers” and donors up to ten years. The classification of “extremist” carries with it a ban on symbols: displaying them can lead to “administrative detention” of up to 15 days and repetition of the “offense” is considered a crime with a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Those who face investigation or prosecution for participating in such “extremist” activities also Their bank accounts are blocked and restrictions on employment and other rights are imposed.including a ban on standing for election at all levels for a variable period.

“There is no doubt that it will lead to the persecution of LGBTIQ activists, undoing decades of tireless and courageous work and threatening to promote and legitimize entirely new levels of violence against LGBTIQ people across Russia,” Struthers explained.

LGBTIQ+ pride march. Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive / Juan Pablo Rueda Share

He joined that call Caribe Afirmativo, a Colombian organization that also defends the rights of LGBTIQ people.

“The outlawing of a movement is a significant political setback in the defense of human rights and the promotion of the principle of non-discrimination in the international community. It is evidently a significant setback for civil rights in Russia, generating concern both nationally and international on respect for diversity and freedom of expression in the country,” said the Colombian organization, signatory of the Mérida Declaration on the commitment of public institutions in matters of LGBTI human rights in the world.

The ruling of the Russian Supreme Court, however, was leveled with previous actions. Since 2013, when Putin took power, a law in Russia prohibits “propaganda” among minors of “non-traditional sexual relations.” That legislation was significantly expanded in late 2022, to ban any form of LGBTIQ “propaganda” in the media, internet, books and films.

Likewise, in July of last year, Russian deputies voted for a law prohibiting people with trans life experience from surgical operations and hormonal treatments.

'An artificial enemy'

For the Russian authorities, there is no discrimination or persecution of the LGBTIQ+ population in the country. Of course, they point out that LGBTIQ+ activism is inherently Western and, in their opinion, an instrument “hostile to the customs” of Russia.

For this reason, the pressure they exert on this population is presented as a means to defend the moral structure of the country. This is explained by Sergei Troshin, municipal deputy in Saint Petersburg.

The war that Russia started in February 2022 in Ukraine has caused the Russian government to silence anti-war voices. Photo:HO via EPA Share

“They are creating an artificial enemy,” Troshin said in an interview with the BBC. “They say: 'We are fighting the West'. The battle against LGBTI people fits into this anti-Western rhetoric. Fighting against both the West and the LGBTI community is popular among the conservative and anti-Western part of society,” she added.

The invasion of Ukraine falls into that frame. Since the beginning of the military campaign in that country launched in February 2022, the Russian authorities have in parallel, and increasingly, repressed sexual and gender dissidence.

LGBTIQ activist Piotr Voskresensky has said the link to the war in Ukraine is “obvious”. He considers that the various laws and rulings are an attempt by the Kremlin to divert public attention from the setbacks on the battlefield.

“The war is lost, the economy is destroyed and the authorities must show the people why they risked their lives,” says Voskresensky. “And the best idea they have is to find a new scapegoat: LGBTI people.”

The war in Ukraine has become a special challenge for Putin. Photo:Getty Images Share

Paradoxically, this “anti-LGBTI” rhetoric has had the opposite effect on the opposing side. This newspaper spoke about it with Edward Reese, who is linked to KyivPride, one of the organizations that, in the middle of the war, continues to work for the rights of LGBTIQ people in Ukraine.

“Ukrainians have started to see that homophobia, transphobia, sexism and racism are Russian narratives, and they don't want to have anything in common with Russia. They don't want to follow any Russian narrative. Before, some people were neutral or maybe homophobic, “but now they understand that Putin is showing transphobia and homophobia as his state policies. Ukrainians do not want to be with the person and the nation that destroyed theirs,” Reese said.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ – INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL – EL TIEMPO