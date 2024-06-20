The recent heat wave that hit the United StatesMexico and Central America highlighted the growing influence of climate change in extreme weather events, according to a study conducted by World Weather Attribution and reported by CBS News.

According to the criteria of

Climatology experts found that the global warming significantly increased the frequency and intensity of these episodes heat extremes. Furthermore, the study revealed that Daytime temperatures during this heat wave were 2.5°C higher than normal because of this problem. Likewise, he explained that the nights became significantly warmerwith an increase of 2.9 °C, which exacerbated the dangerousness of the situation.

According to scientists from the National Center for Environmental Information to the aforementioned medium, Extreme heat events like this are now 35 times more likely due to climate changewhich represents an alarming increase compared to previous decades.

The impacts of the heat wave that the United States is experiencing



In recent months, it was recorded that The heat wave also caused at least 125 deaths confirmed. High daytime and nighttime temperatures created severe conditions that put public health at risk.

“This is clearly related to climate changethe level of intensity that we are seeing, these risks,” said Karina Izquierdo, one of the authors of the World Weather study to CBS News.

Record temperatures are expected in many cities in the United States. Photo:iStock Share

On the other hand, he mentioned that People with fewer resources face greater difficulties in staying cool and safe during hot nights, highlighting the disparity in response capacity in the face of climate-related natural disasters.

With this scenario, and as climate change continues to accelerate, The appearance of extreme heat episodes like this and even more severe. For this reason, the scientific community points out the importance of implementing urgent measures to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global warming.