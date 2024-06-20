According to the criteria of
According to scientists from the National Center for Environmental Information to the aforementioned medium, Extreme heat events like this are now 35 times more likely due to climate changewhich represents an alarming increase compared to previous decades.
The impacts of the heat wave that the United States is experiencing
In recent months, it was recorded that The heat wave also caused at least 125 deaths confirmed. High daytime and nighttime temperatures created severe conditions that put public health at risk.
“This is clearly related to climate changethe level of intensity that we are seeing, these risks,” said Karina Izquierdo, one of the authors of the World Weather study to CBS News.
On the other hand, he mentioned that People with fewer resources face greater difficulties in staying cool and safe during hot nights, highlighting the disparity in response capacity in the face of climate-related natural disasters.
With this scenario, and as climate change continues to accelerate, The appearance of extreme heat episodes like this and even more severe. For this reason, the scientific community points out the importance of implementing urgent measures to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global warming.
#alarming #reason #heat #wave #United #States #suffering #experts
Leave a Reply