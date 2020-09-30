She ruminated for a long time. And she thought, no, it wasn’t normal to live like that. Claire (* the first name has been changed) lives in Auxerre and has been raising her 20-year-old daughter alone for many years. The galleys, the difficult ends of the month, she knows all too well. Especially since 2016. After two economic layoffs, she goes on temporary assignments and unemployment, to find herself today at the RSA. But, since confinement, nothing more. Not even a fortnight’s mission. “At 47, we already don’t want you anymore”, she sighs, “Or else you have to accept to be paid at the minimum wage”. This accounting secretary must have a banking-insurance training: “I would like to obtain a bac +2. “ A diploma that will perhaps allow him to get a job and finally live normally. In the meantime, the accounts are quickly made: 523 euros in RSA and activity bonus, 300 euros in APL, 200 euros in alimony. Total: 1,023 euros. On the other side of the scale, you have to spend 620 euros for rent and charges. So every fortnight, Claire goes to the Secours populaire to get food aid. “It made me very funny”, she blurted out. But she has no choice.

A 45% increase in requests

Claire is one of the 9.3 million people in France who do not earn more than 1,063 euros per month, the official poverty threshold calculated by INSEE. A figure that may increase. Because “If the emergency already existed, since the pandemic the food needs are even greater, with a 45% increase in requests at the Secours populaire reception centers”, explains the association, which today presents the 14th edition of the Ipsos barometer on poverty in France. An annual meeting which makes it possible to draw up an inventory of precariousness in our country. This year, the focus is logically on “The impact of the health crisis on people in precarious situations”. Secours populaire recalls that it helped 1,270,000 people during the first two months of confinement. “Single-parent families, elderly people, students, but also temporary workers, self-employed workers, home helpers, craftsmen have fallen into precariousness”, alert the SPF. Thus, according to the barometer, one in three French people suffered a loss of income, significant in 16% of cases.

“Inequalities are growing, indicates the investigation of the SPF. The French have never been so numerous to put a lot of money aside, but also to be on the verge of falling into precariousness. “ Usually, between his retirement of just 1,000 euros and the small salary of his wife’s secretary, Gérard more or less manages to make ends meet in the northern districts of Marseille. At the end of April, with the drop in income linked to short-time working, he had to come to the Secours populaire for the first time in his life, “The throat tied”. The psychological consequences are large and could be long-lasting: the fear of falling into poverty oneself (57%) is up 3 points compared to last year. And 81% of French people believe that their children are more likely to experience poverty, a proportion up 2 points after a continuous decline for four years.

44% of parents believe their children have fallen behind in school

Containment has amplified an already present digital divide. Some children were unable to continue with normal schooling. 44% of parents believe that their children have fallen behind in school since the start of the health crisis. “A delay that is even more difficult to catch up for the most vulnerable”, notes the barometer. The students have suffered a lot, too. During confinement, 2.5 tonnes of fruit and vegetables per week were, for example, distributed to students of Paris-VIII (Saint-Denis) and Paris-XIII (Villetaneuse). At the time, we met Nina, a second year medical student at the Paris-XIII faculty. New volunteer for the SPF, she had participated in the distribution of foodstuffs. “I didn’t think so many students needed help, she explained then. Some told me their story. They lived in hostels, social hotels. Others had not eaten for two days… ” Léonardo, 24, a student in the performing arts at Versailles, lost his job in the restaurant business on March 17: “Financially, I’m still a little worried, he said today. If I hadn’t had the SPF food packages, I would have been hungry. “

5,000 new volunteers and many under 25

Good news: despite these bleak indicators, the 810,855 volunteers in the 1,300 SPF solidarity spaces have been joined by 5,000 new volunteers, of whom 25% are under 25 years old. Volunteers who intend to redouble their efforts to come to the aid of as many people as possible, by participating in the SPF’s “Poverty-precariousness” campaign, launched in September, of which Ariane Ascaride is the godmother. The actress says: “The urgency is there, there is no time to waste, I believe in the human soul and the miracles it can perform. ”