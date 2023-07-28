The director of Humanitarian Legal Assistance (SJH), Ingrid Escobar, said Thursday that humanitarian organizations estimate that in El Salvador there are more than 75,000 children and adolescents affected by the emergency regimea measure in force since 2022 to combat gangs, and which are “abandoned by the State.”

“Unfortunately, the innocent detainees, which are no less than 20,000, are not the only victims of the irresponsibility of the execution of the emergency regime”, given that the SJH “has identified that there are more than 75,000 abandoned girls, boys and adolescents of the State,” Escobar said at a press conference.

He indicated that this data it has been compared with other organizations and that it deals with “children of persons deprived of their liberty” under the exceptional regime.

“We can show that children do not have access to basic services, such as quality health and education, (or) psychological care,” Escobar said.

The SJH was founded on July 25, 2022 and since then it has received more than 2,500 complaints, of which 1,376 are arbitrary detentions. It also records information on some 300 people arrested and who died in state custody and of which 170 have been confirmed, according to its director.

The SJH has accompanied the presentation of 1,285 habeas corpus before the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of “persons captured arbitrarily”of which 1,260 have not been resolved.

The Legislative Assembly, at the request of the Government of Nayib Bukele, approved the emergency regime in March 2022, which has left more than 71,770 people in detention and whom the Government accuses of being gang members, after an escalation of homicides attributed to gangs.

Humanitarian organizations account for 5,490 “direct victims” of abuses in the context of the emergency measure.

EFE