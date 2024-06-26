According to the criteria of
The 3 key changes to migrant processing at the southern border of the United States
Migrants who cross the southern border illegally or without authorization generally will not be eligible for asylum, unless there are exceptionally compelling circumstances and unless they are excepted by the measure.
Migrants who cross the southern border and are processed for accelerated expulsion while the limitation is in force will only be referred for a credible fear assessment with an asylum officer if they manifest or express a fear of returning to their country or the country of expulsion, due to fear of persecution or torture, or intention to request asylum.
What does Biden’s decree mean for future migrants to the United States?
Beginning June 5, 2024, U.S. asylum and immigration law enforcement procedures at the southern border are stricter. Migrants whose entry is suspended, including those who cross illegally between ports of entry, will be subject to the following:
- They generally will not be eligible for asylum.
- They will be expelled to their country of origin or to a third country.
- They will face at least a 5-year re-entry ban and possible criminal charges.
- They will face arrest, detention and removal from the United States by the Department of Homeland Security.
