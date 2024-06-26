The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported in a fact sheet that since President Joe Biden’s action to temporarily suspend the entry of certain migrants across the southern border, Border Patrol encounter average has decreased by more than 40 percent in the last weekless than 2,400 per day.

In addition, DHS notes that it has expelled and returned more than 24,000 people to more than 20 countrieseven operating more than 100 international repatriation flights, as reported cnn. In addition, it is implementing measures to increase the overall capacity of law enforcement resources. DHS maintains entry suspension will continue or will be applied again if 2,500 encounters occur in a week or more.

President Biden’s presidential proclamation reduced encounters at the US southwest border. Photo:DHS Share

Migrants who cross the southern border illegally or without authorization generally will not be eligible for asylum, unless there are exceptionally compelling circumstances and unless they are excepted by the measure.

Migrants who cross the southern border and are processed for accelerated expulsion while the limitation is in force will only be referred for a credible fear assessment with an asylum officer if they manifest or express a fear of returning to their country or the country of expulsion, due to fear of persecution or torture, or intention to request asylum.

Beginning June 5, 2024, U.S. asylum and immigration law enforcement procedures at the southern border are stricter. Migrants whose entry is suspended, including those who cross illegally between ports of entry, will be subject to the following: