When on October 25 of last year the Government of Pedro Sánchez approved the state of alarm that is now declining, Spain moved in the environment of 20,000 daily infections. The fruits of the 2020 spring sacrifices with extreme confinement and careful summer de-escalation had already disappeared and the country was heading headlong into a second wave. The blows from the higher courts of justice to the perimeter closures decreed by some of the regional executives made Moncloa bet on that state of alarm ‘à la carte’, in which the communities, in principle, were going to be allowed to decide how far to go.

The reality, however, has been much more complex during the 196 days that this exceptional situation has lasted. Although the majority of the autonomies applauded this third state of alarm of the pandemic – only Madrid openly opposed it -, in the end the co-governance promised by the central government was diluted in an Interterritorial Council in which the Ministry of Health has ended up imposing its will 90% of the time, relying on a non-existent majority voting system.

During these six and a half months The immense panoply of restrictions, limitations, rules and regulations dictated by the Interterritorial or the communities under the umbrella of the state of alarm have, on many occasions, turned the daily life of citizens into gibberishs, unable to discern if they could leave their town at that moment, if 4 or 6 people could meet, if inside or outside, what time was they back home. That arsenal of fundamental rights cuts has had disparate effects: it did help clamp down two of the waves, but it failed to stop the dreaded Christmas tsunami.

More than 25,000 cases



It is true that the state of alarm managed to calm the second onslaught of the virus that was growing just when it came into force. Even so, that second wave reached 25,595 cases in a single day (October 30), a figure that was then unprecedented, although the detection capacity during the first wave was much lower.

The draconian measures to which almost all the communities finally signed up (to the point that the Todos los Santos bridge closed in their communities 40 of the 47 million inhabitants of the country) only managed to turn the curve into a valley at mid-December, on the eve of Christmas, after the toughest weeks of restrictions since the total confinement of spring 2020, including the sacrifice of the great bridge of the Immaculate Conception. All this in pursuit of “saving Christmas.”

Although this state of alarm served as an umbrella for the communities to agree, under the tutelage of Health, a Christmas of unprecedented social frugality (only with the family, with curfews, without party favors and with limited dates to travel between communities), the effort was not worth it. This minimal relaxation of measures unleashed a third wave of a much larger dimension than expected. That reignited criticism against the central government, especially from the community of Madrid, for having entrusted everything to the confinements of large perimeters such as the autonomous ones.

All records



The third attack broke all official records despite the validity of the alarm that now ends. ANDOn January 21, Spain marked the historical maximum of new infections in a single day with 44,357. On January 27, the cumulative incidence reached 900 cases (exactly 899, 93), almost four times the maximum limits that mark the situation of «extreme risk». Coming down from those towering heights took more than a month and a half of even tougher perimeter lockdowns, extended curfews and additional restrictions on meetings. Everything, in the shadow of the omnipresent state of alarm.

But the sacrifices under the protection of the exceptional legislation had not finished and Health also ordered to leave the Holy Week in nothing. In the end, two weeks of locks, no celebrations, bans on meetings, not a procession … In short, another blank vacation. But this time the restrictions did seem to have an effect. The fourth wave arrived, but, as Fernando Simón said, it stayed in “wave”, with a cumulative incidence that stagnated at 235 cases in the third week of April, four times less than the third onslaught.

However, according to many experts, the containment of the pandemic was no longer just a merit of the state of alarm, but the increasing proportion of the population vaccinated or immunized naturally after contracting the disease.

In addition, increasingly, the restrictions, in particular the provincial and autonomous perimetrations under the umbrella of the state of alarm, were answered by many epidemiologists who wondered what was the point of forcing millions of people not to leave a certain territory when the good weather arrived, forcing them to share variegated spaces such as beaches or urban centers, especially in metropolises such as Madrid or Barcelona.

In Health, the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) or the Public Health Commission make a “100% positive” balance of these almost 200 days of alarm status and ensure that Without this tool, the pandemic would have reached “unimaginable” heights. But, in reality, knowing what would have happened without exceptional legislation is a question that can never be answered. There are no precedents in the history of Spain and everyone is confident that another state of alarm will not have to be repeated to contain another health crisis of this magnitude.