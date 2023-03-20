The alarm of the European Commission on the climate: “Extreme summer in 2023”

What is to come will be an “extreme” summer season in most of Europe. This is confirmed by a new report by the European Commission’s Joit Research Center (Jrc). In northern Italy, France and Spain the effects of drought “are visible” and “raise concerns for water supply for human use, agriculture and energy production”, reads the report.

The report recommends close monitoring and appropriate use of water, the implementation of targeted sectoral adaptation strategies and enhanced cooperation. Some regions are already doing this, such as Veneto and some municipalities between Provence and the French Riviera, where they could prohibit the construction of new private swimming pools.