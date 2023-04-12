“The central Mediterranean was the busiest route in the first quarter of the year with nearly 28,000 irregular border crossings, three times as many as a year ago. In March, total detections on this route increased almost nine-fold compared to last year, exceeding 13,000.

This is what emerges from the latest report by Frontex, the European Border Control Agency. “Organized crime groups have taken advantage of the better climate and political volatility in some departure countries to try to smuggle as many migrants as possible across the central Mediterranean from Tunisia and Libya,” it continues.

At European level, the number of irregular arrivals in the first three months of 2023 rose to 54,000, 26% more than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the first three months of this year also represent another (sad) record: it was the deadliest quarter for Migrants who crossed the central Mediterranean since 2017. This is confirmed by IOM data, according to which between January and March of this year 441 Migrants died trying to reach Europe. “The persistent humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable,” said the head of the IOM, Antonio Vitorino.

Today the European Commission announces that it has taken note of the decision. “We understand it is dictated by the particular migratory situation that Italy is facing. We need to see the measures in detail before commenting,” said European Commission spokeswoman on migration, Anitta Hipper. “The Commission is in close contact with Italy to discuss migration challenges and also to see what the declaration of a state of emergency implies,” she added.