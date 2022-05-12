The present day RemedyEntertainment spoiled his franchise a lot Alan Wakesince a version was announced that will reach switch and new images of the sequel were also released. However, that’s not all for the saga, as it was confirmed that the TV show based on the game is still up for release.

The adaptation was first announced in late 2018. revealing that peter calloway had signed on as showrunner and writer, meanwhile, Sam Lake would serve as executive producer. The program was being developed by Contradiction Films Y RemedyEntertainment. But it seems that now everything has changed with the acquisition of the rights by AMC Networks.

This is what the creator of the video game commented in the most recent video of the franchise Alan Wake:

As we know, sometimes making video games takes a lot of time. Well, it turns out, making a TV show can take even longer. Some of you may remember that we were talking about the Alan Wake show. Well, AMC, the wonderful home of absolutely brilliant series, has bought the rights. And we’ve been collaborating to make a show happen. There is nothing more to share at this time. But we will certainly let you know when there is something to announce.

In news related to Alan Wake. Its own creators also released some images related to the sequel, these are conceptual arts for the visual section. If you want to take a look at them, we leave you a link in which those that are known up to this precise moment are available.

Via: comic book