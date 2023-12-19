The Egyptian military spokesman, Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez, said in a statement, “As part of enhancing the capabilities of the Egyptian naval forces, the forces received the MEKO-A200 frigate Al-Qadeer,” after completing the receipt procedures in the German city of Bremerhaven to join the Egyptian naval fleet, adding that “It was built by the company “TKMS” at the German “SBN” arsenal according to the latest international systems in armament systems and combat efficiency.

Lieutenant General Ashraf Atwa, Commander of the Naval Forces, raised the Egyptian flag on the new frigate, in the presence of a number of commanders of the Egyptian and German naval forces, the Egyptian ambassador to Germany, the Egyptian military attaché, and a number of representatives of the company that manufactured the frigate.

According to an Egyptian military expert who spoke to Sky News Arabia, the MEKO-A200 frigate has many special specifications that qualify it to carry out combat missions at sea at all levels, confront potential threats, secure Egyptian natural resources at sea, and confront military operations. Smuggling and illegal immigration, which ultimately means protecting Egyptian national security.

What are the capabilities of the Egyptian frigate?

According to the statement of the military spokesman, “Al-Qadir” is a tremendous technological addition to the capabilities of the Egyptian naval forces. It also aims to develop the ability to confront the challenges and risks surrounding the region, preserve the capabilities of the Egyptian state, and achieve full control over the Egyptian coasts extending into the Red and Mediterranean Seas, as well as within its capabilities:

The Miko A-200 class frigate, meaning Al-Aziz, was designed by Blomfoss.

Its length is 118 metres, its width is 14.8 metres, and its draft is 4.3 metres.

It has a full payload displacement of 3,700 tons and is propelled by a combined diesel and gas propulsion system with a jet pump.

Its diesel engine is 7,940 horsepower, with a 27,000 horsepower General Electric turbine to drive the jet pump.

Its speed is 52 kilometers per hour, and its range is 13,300 kilometers.

Its crew consists of 120 people.

It can stay at sea for 28 days before returning to refuel and supply supplies.

What is the armament of the new frigate?

The new Egyptian frigate is armed with one Autopreda 127/64 cannon and four 20 mm Oerlikon Sringer machine gun weaponry systems. Its armament also includes:

It was equipped with eight Exocet mm 40 Block 3 anti-ship missile launchers.

It has 32 compartments with a vertical launch system for MBDA Mica anti-aircraft missiles.

It was equipped with MU-90 and DM2A4 anti-submarine torpedoes.

It has its sensors and electronic systems consisting of an “air-surface” surveillance radar with an electronic scanning array, and another for satellite communications.

It is equipped with the Thales Scorpion 2 anti-electronic system and electronic warfare support measures.

It has a flight deck and a hangar capable of accommodating two helicopters, a vertically launched drone and two boats.

Deterrence message

For his part, Major General Nasr Salem, advisor at the Nasser Military Academy, told Sky News Arabia that the joining of two former frigates of this type represents a “message of deterrence” to the enemies of the Egyptian state, and reassurance to all Egyptians and Arabs that they possess the capabilities to protect Egyptian and Arab national security, as well as Among its features:

It is a strong addition to the combat capabilities of the Egyptian Armed Forces in general and the Egyptian Naval Forces in particular.

It is armed with the latest technological means that give it the ability to defend and destroy various targets or submarines at the bottom of the sea.

It contributes to securing Egyptian waters and the coasts extending across the Red and Mediterranean Seas.

It has a tremendous ability to destroy, hunt down its targets, and repel any attack, which means its ability to protect Egyptian national security.

It has the ability to carry out combat missions at all levels, confront potential threats, and secure Egyptian natural resources.