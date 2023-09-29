The Akhmat commander announced successes in the Kremensk and Belogorov directions

Various units of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces), in particular the Akhmat special forces, show daily successes in the Kremensky and Belogorovsky directions in the Donbass. The deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps, commander of the Akhmat, Apty Alaudinov, spoke about this, reports RIA News.

“The Akhmat divisions are located in the Kremennaya, Berestovoe, Belogorovka areas. I would like to note that over the last period, especially in this sector: both in the Kremensky and Belogorsk directions, our units have made very good progress and are achieving quite serious results,” Alaudinov said.

According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces, every day Russian troops move forward and eliminate enemy forces. “We have both these directions in offensive operations, and I believe that their progress is going quite well,” he added.

Earlier, Alaudinov spoke about his respect for the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who surrender. In his opinion, many Ukrainian soldiers end up at the front against their own will and understand that they are being used as cannon fodder.