Cádiz yesterday achieved a permanence with a flavor of promotion and social networks went a long way. And it is that some joked before the three key games began in which the permanence with those teams that would be saved was at stake. One of those people, Juan Gayá, was too smart to post a tweet in which he commented that he had bet 20,000 euros that Cádiz would go down. Akapo responded to him after the match.

This “sports forecaster”, as he defines himself, and a fan of Mallorca was not very fine when looking at Cádiz. He uploaded a capture to his social networks in which he allegedly bet 20,000 euros on the descent of the yellows and accompanied it with the following message: “I just played €20,000 for Cadiz to be relegated. I don’t know what will give me more pleasure, winning €16,000 or being relegated. The good thing about the Cádiz fans who can’t go to Vitoria is that they will be able to do it next year.”

But the ‘humorist’ finally received two blows from Carlos Akapo, who, recovering from his injury, was unable to enter Sergio González’s squad. The winger responded to the tweet like this: “Pleasure can’t always be bought with money.” Gayá was not silent, he answered Akapo asking “Who are you?”. Finally, the cadista closed the conversation with “The one who takes you here” accompanied by the coffin meme.

Of course, he also received the answers from some cadistas who yesterday were full after achieving the long-awaited permanence.