The Modi government, which was facing protests over farmer-related bills, suffered a major setback on Thursday when its ally Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the government. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, coming from the Akali Dal quota, offered resignation from the Modi cabinet, saying that I resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the anti-farmer ordinance and laws. Harsimrat’s resignation is also seen to be linked to the helplessness of the Akali Dal, as the votebank of the farmers could go directly to the Congress account in the upcoming elections due to opposition to the bills related to farmers.

Actually, Akali has more political influence in Punjab than BJP, so she would definitely like to get political mileage. It is discussed that the decision to resign has been taken with the consent of the Akali and BJP to prevent the Congress from taking advantage of it in the next election. This is gaining strength because the Akali got the minister’s resignation, but the party still remains with the NDA.

Earlier on Thursday, during the discussion on Kisan Bills in Lok Sabha, Akali Dal President and Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Badal announced a stern warning against the obstinate attitude of pushing Kisan Bills in Parliament amidst heavy opposition from the Modi government. Party member Harsimrat Kaur will resign from the Modi government over farmer issues. The Akali has announced to come out of the Modi government, but the party has not taken the decision to exit the NDA. Almost all parties except the NDA’s allies are opposing the farmer bills. Among them are parties like BJD and TRS.

The Akali Dal has seen the attitude of the farmers

Explain that the farmer is protesting all over the country based on the three ordinances related to the farmer. Especially in Punjab and Haryana farmers have landed on the roads. In such a situation, it is becoming difficult for the Akali Dal coming from a state like agro-based Punjab to stand with the government in view of the fierce attitude of the farmers. The Akali Dal is continuously expressing its opposition to this issue. From government to party level, he tried to discuss this issue. But when the solution was not found, he had to take a tough stance.

Akali Dal voted against the government

Earlier on Tuesday, the Akali Dal had voted against the bill while the bill related to it was passed. Although the opposition alleges that the Akali Dal was initially with the Modi government, but when it saw the intensity of the intense feelings of the farmers about these issues, they took opposing views while taking the Uteron. While Badal clarified in the House that the Akali Dal did not take any U-turn, he has been opposing it from the beginning. The Akali Dal demands that the bills should not be carried forward until the concerns of the farmers are resolved.

Congress surrounds Akali Dal with Center in Punjab

The Akali Dal’s compulsion regarding this bill is the agricultural-based social and political system of Punjab, along with the political equations of their own state. There the Akali faces the ruling Congress, which is not only strongly opposing these bills, but is also targeting them to stand with the Modi government. Farmers in Punjab are so agitated that they have warned that whatever MP will be with these bills, they will not be allowed to enter the state. It is difficult to do politics against the interests of farmers in the state of Punjab, which has agriculture and farmers identity. There the Akali Dal has more political stake than BJP. The Akali Dal is eyeing the Punjab elections to be held in 2022. It is a question of his own existence for the Akali Dal. In such a situation, she would not like to risk her political existence by staying in the central government.

