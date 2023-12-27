Humaid Majid Obaid Al Matrooshi, Head of the Franchise Relations Department at the Ajman Transport Authority, revealed a careful study that the authority is undertaking on the emirate’s need for various means of transportation, especially with the increasing population density.

This came during the forum organized by the Ajman Transport Authority for franchise companies under the title “Together we excel,” in the presence of His Excellency Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Authority, and a number of executive directors and managers of franchise companies and supporting bodies, in addition to distinguished observers and the evaluation committee.

During the forum, the Authority announced the results of the “Together We Excel” program, which it launched at the beginning of 2023, to evaluate the performance of franchise companies operating taxis, with the aim of developing the transportation system in the emirate and providing highly efficient services suitable for all of society.

Omar Lootah said, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the program included many competitive criteria, including vehicles, drivers, customers, company management, and social responsibility in order to provide distinguished service to customers, stressing the Authority’s interest in sustainability, which constitutes a fundamental focus in evaluation and classification among companies where 90 companies operate. % of the transport fleet in the Emirate of Ajman uses the hybrid system to reduce carbon emissions in the country.