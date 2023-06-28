The civil defense and Ajman police teams were able to control a fire in (Tower 02), one of the “Ajman One” towers, the night before last, and put out the fire without causing any injuries.

The Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, said that, in coordination with the police operations room, a mobile police station was provided that provides services of reports, certificates and loss to the residents of the affected tower at the site of the accident, in addition to forming a work team headed by an officer on duty around the clock to supervise the operation. site and secure it.

Al Matrooshi added that seven buses were provided by the Transport Authority, which transported the residents of the tower to hotels in the emirates of Ajman and Sharjah, in cooperation with the Red Crescent Authority.