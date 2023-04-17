The Human Resources Department in Ajman announced that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in government agencies in the Emirate of Ajman starts from the 29th of Ramadan until the 3rd of Shawwal, corresponding to the Gregorian date.

This came in Circular No. (4) issued by the Department to government agencies regarding a holiday regarding the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday for the year 1444 AH – 2023 AD.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to the rulers and people of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return it to them with good health and wellness.