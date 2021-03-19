The multiplayer online video game that kept thousands of users entertained during the coronavirus isolation, Among us, set a date for the launch of his new game map. The Airship (“the aircraft”, in English), which will be the largest so far, will arrive on March 31.

Since its launch more than two years ago, Among Us has only had game maps set in a spaceship, but the company had anticipated that it was in the process of launching a new one in early 2021, news that was well received by millions. of mobile game fans.

The new scenario was finally delayed for a while and, now, it will have an update on March 31 for free, like the rest of the game, as reported by the developer of the title, Innersloth, it’s a statement.

It can be played on all platforms: PCs, cell phones with Android and iOS operating systems and Microsoft, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles.

What the Airship will be like

As recognized by the British study, the new scenario will be “the largest map” of the video game so far, and unlike the original, not set in a spaceship floating in space, but in an airship similar to an airship.

Innersloth provided the map with new features, including new tasks for the players, as well as the possibility of starting the game from different points, contrary to what happened until now.

Also, another of the main novelties that will come to the online video game is a “preliminary account system”, which had already been announced previously and which will arrive on March 31 along with the update of The Airship.

This system will allow basic account moderation functions and will try to avoid “toxicity” problems in the gaming community. New hats will also be added to customize players.

The popularity that Among Us generated with a game system that allowed maintaining social ties in complete isolation, prompted the video game to be one of the entertainment-related applications that grew the most in 2020.

All the furor it generated was reflected in the two statuettes at the The Games Awards gala, popularly known as “the Oscars of video games, in which players from all over the world gave it the triumph with their vote in the” Best game for mobile “and” Best multiplayer “of the year. In addition, its impact transcended social networks with the growth of its transmissions on Twitch (0.20) and Discord (0.19), video game streaming platforms.

How to download it on PC

There are two different ways to install and play the Windows version, although in both cases the official version is paid.

The first method is to simply buy the one from the Steam download store. Once the session is started, click on the Add to cart button and make the purchase of the game – it costs $ 67.99 pesos-. After purchasing it, you can now download and play it from the official application of this gaming platform.

Among Us, one of the games that most entertained during isolation.

The second method is to buy the game from its official InnerSloth studio website. Once you are inside, you just have to press the Download Now button that will appear in red. The funny thing is that it offers you to pay what you want, although the minimum price is $ 5.

How to download it on Android and iOS

In addition to the PC version, Among Us is also adapted for free Android and iPhone cell phones, since the video game for these platforms has the free-to-play mode (free to play, in Spanish).

The monetization system is based on aesthetic purchases (accessories, clothing and even pets) within the application.

To download Among Us on Android, you just have to go to the official Google Play Store and look for the game in the catalog. Next, all you have to do is click on the Install button, which appears in green.

The process is similar on iPhone and iPad terminals. If you enter the App Store and search Among Us! you will discover that you can download it for free at the moment. Once you get hold of it, you can start the application and start having fun with the rest of the players.