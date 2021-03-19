Finally, and after announcing it last year, the map The Airship of Among us already has a departure date. That was revealed through Twitter for InnerSloth this Thursday.

According to plan, this map is included in one of the game’s free updates, and will be available in all versions on March 31.

It is in this way that the study fulfills the promise it had made last year, that it would be ready in early 2021.

Among Us will receive The Airship at no cost

It was in The Game Awards 2020, which took place in December, which was presented this map. 2020 was the best year for this independent title, which is available on PC, mobile and Nintendo switch.

In fact, one of the reasons it was slow to come out is because the studio had to handle multiple versions. Do not forget that all of them have cross-play or cross game. But he must also have something else in mind.

Emergency meeting! Imposters from Among Us are coming to Fall Guys

Not only had to keep parity with current adaptations, but future ones. Among them those of the family of consoles Xbox, which do not yet have a departure date.

The Airship includes new tasks, the ability to choose the room to start the game, stairs, and a basic counting system. This feature was promised by InnerSloth for a long time, and now it will finally come true. It is essential to moderate the games.

The account system is coming to the game very soon

That to be able to get rid of those players who give problems, or in that case, the annoying ones more quickly and easily hackers.

It should be noted that this developer commented that it is a preliminary account system, and that it still needs to be refined. But it is a good starting point. Likewise, he revealed that there will be a series of free hats.

It is a gift for the players who waited for this map for a long time. Among us.

It will be necessary to get used to the idea that any novelty that comes to this title will take time due to the cross-play. However, the team in charge has achieved the responsibility of meeting the needs of millions of players.

This proposal is still the most popular. The funny thing is that so far no version has been announced for the consoles of Sony. Maybe it’s only a matter of time before such a version comes out.

Source.



