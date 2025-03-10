The airports of Castilla y León: Without its own strategy and with little activity, aggravated by the march of Ryanair

Castilla y León has four airports, but very few regular flights. They only operate four commercial airlines (Ryanair, Air Nostrum, Volotea and Binter), and the march of Ryanair of Villanubla, the company that moves the most passengers, opens an uncertain scenario that has tensioned the political leaders of the community. Already in 2024 the number of passengers decreased in the four airports and fell to 276,863 travelers after several years of increased activity. 35% of the 2024 passengers in Castilla y León flew with Ryanair, an airline that will stop operating at the end of March, if everything remains as planned.

On an autonomous scale, Castilla y León lacks its own airport strategy, which for years was based on the subsidy of some low -cost airlines’. In 2013, the Junta de Castilla y León stopped paying Ryanair to operate from Valladolid. It was one of the measures taken by the government of Juan Vicente Herrera to alleviate the effects of the financial crisis of 2010. Of course, those with Ryanair between 2004 and 2012 meant a cost of 20 million euros from public coffers. Since then, some airports have had public plans and consortiums, but not all.

In Valladolid there has been no public support for this infrastructure. The City Council does not have its own plan because, it insists, the powers correspond to the Ministry of Transportation. The mayor of Valladolid, Jesús Julio Carnero, has claimed the implementation of a regional airports to enhance the Villanubla infrastructure after Ryanair has announced that the routes that connect the city of Pisuerga with Barcelona and other destinations, such as Palma, during the summer. A cessation of activity that has entered fully into the political shock.

In the last appearance of the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, in the corresponding commission of the Congress of Deputies, the minister charged Ryanair’s “blackmail”, whose “aggressive commercial policy” has been replicated in other European countries “when they have not folded to their interests.”

Puente asked the deputies to integrate the commission if they supported companies that intend to “fly for free” and that “taxpayers pay the party.” “Its business model is to fly if there are incentives,” said Oscar Puente, who recalled that the cost of rotation at medium airports is much lower than that of large airports.

He also hinted that the fact that Valladolid is one of the airports that leaves: “Makes a decision that is to try to give the Government of Spain where it hurts. By the way, I hit a good kick to the minister and Quito a flight that has been operating for 60 years. ” On a row, Oscar Puente was convinced that the Valladolid-Barcelona route will operate again by another company because it is a “profitable” flight. In fact, Volotea pointed out that Valladolid ‘fit’ with his future business strategy and that he saw “development potential” after offering to assume the routes that Ryanair stopped working.

In fact, he said that Vueling stopped operating in Valladolid for “aggressive competition” that Ryanair exercised, a company he accused of wanting to extort him. “They don’t hurt me; They have tried to harm the people of my house with the sole purpose of extorting me. The one who extorted me has not yet been born, ”said Puente, who recalled how Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Nazário threatened to take the stadium out of the city. “My answer was that Puente does not blackmail or Ronaldo or Michael Jordan,” he finished. Last year, the AENA Board of Directors approved a package of incentives for airports that had less than three million passengers in 2023, among which were the four of Castilla y León.

Only one day after this appearance, Ryanair tried to press the government through the media by sending a statement that assured that it offered to bridge increases the traffic of passengers in Valladolid in two years. Besides, According to the world of ValladolidRyanair proposed to the Junta de Castilla y León 750,000 euros to maintain the connection with Barcelona.

Last year, Villanubla airport registered more than 190,000 passengers from commercial flights: 97,863 Ryanair customer passengers – with weekly flights to Barcelona and Seville and summer to Palma de Mallorca -, 20,028 of the Canary Islands Binter, 17,708 of Air Nostrum and 17,184 of Vueling, according to the data of AENA.

It is followed by León Airport, with 43,445 passengers, all from Air Nostrum, with contracts signed with the Consortium for the Promotion of León Airport, which is made up of the Diputación and the City of León. In the middle of last year, the contracting table of the Leon Diputación He certified this new award of the consortium to the Valencian firm Air Nostrum for a final amount of 2.4 million eurosexactly the initial figure for which the contract was tendered in exchange for connections all year with Barcelona and Palma and three months to Porto. The previous contract they signed with the same company meant 1.47 million euros per year so that there were commercial flights at the airport of the Virgen del Camino.

In Matacán (Salamanca), 18,545 passengers flew: most of Volotea and a few thousand Air Nostrum. In fact, Volotea broke into 2021 at the airport after several years without commercial flights, only with military flights and air traffic derived from the flight school that works there. In Burgos there are barely commercial flights, and only 1,506 passengers moved (807 with Air Nostrum and 558 with Inaer helicopters, according to AENA data).

Vueling, which does not operate in Castilla y León, is one of the few companies that has responded to this medium. The airline defends that Valladolid’s march replied “to the company’s operational needs” and did not rule out recovering any flight in the next season. From Binter they ensure that there are no news for routes for Castilla y León.