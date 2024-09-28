One of the largest migratory groups that arrive in the United States corresponds to that of the Mexican citizensand according to the OpenAI artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPTexists an airport where Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) they further deny entry to immigrants from Mexico.

First, it is important to note that airports with high volumes of international traffic generally have more search cases simply due to the number of passengers. Among the busiest airports, ChatGPT indicated that John F. Kennedy International Airportlocated in New York, It is where CBP most denies entry to Mexican citizens.

When a traveler arrives in the United States, CBP evaluates various factors, such as documentation (validity of the green card or any other visa), the background (criminal history, previous immigration problems, etc.) and the duration of the stay abroadsince if a resident has spent a long time outside the United States, they may be questioned about their intention to return.

It is important to note that there are no specific data on which airport rejects the most entries to Mexicansas information about entry denials is usually considered private to protect the identity of the people involved and avoid potential discrimination.

However, both JFK and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California and O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chiago, Illinois, typically receive large numbers of international passengers, including many from Mexico, which eventually leads to an increased number of reviews and, in some cases, entry denials.

ChatGPT’s tips to avoid problems with CBP

Then the tool advised have all documents in orderincluding the green card and any other relevant identification, be honest and transparent about your travel reasons and plans in the United States and inform yourself about your rights as traveler and about the appeal process if you are denied entry.

Likewise, it is important Be prepared for questions CBP officers may ask you and consult with an immigration attorney if you have specific concerns about your immigration status.