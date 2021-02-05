The Ministry of Tourism plans to tender this month marketing to encourage future connections with Barcelona, ​​Santander and Bilbao Archive image of Corvera airport with hardly any activity due to the pandemic. / Javier Carrión / aGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Friday, 5 February 2021, 02:52



The continuous restrictions and sanitary measures at the European level to contain the spread of the coronavirus are upsetting the expectations of Corvera airport to restart flights, which depend heavily on the United Kingdom. The Ministry of Tourism has updated the operation and trusts that in mid-March it will be possible to