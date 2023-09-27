Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 17:11



Next summer, the international airport of the Region of Murcia will have an air route with Porto, one of the main tourist destinations in Portugal. This was announced by the regional president, Fernando López Miras, this Wednesday in an interview with Cadena Ser for World Tourism Day.

According to Community sources, the travel operator Soltour has confirmed that on Wednesdays between July and September there will be a weekly round-trip flight between the airfields of the two cities.

This new air route will reinforce the offer of the Region’s airport for the next summer season, since Porto is a highly requested destination by tourists, and specifically by Spaniards. The Community had been behind this connection for some time, since the Minister of Tourism, Marcos Ortuño, already advanced it two years ago.