Travelers at the airport in the Region of Murcia, in a file photo. / ros caval / agm

EP Murcia Friday, 12 August 2022, 15:18



The Region of Murcia International Airport registered a total of 120,085 passengers during the month of July, which represents a recovery of 82.7% compared to the traffic of the same period of 2019, according to Aena. The data is below average, since the network closed the month with 27 million passengers, 92% from before the pandemic.

In the Region of Murcia, the increase in travelers who chose to travel on domestic flights stands out, with figures that exceed the data for the same period of 2019 by 165.5% and that imply a total of 16,135 passengers registered on commercial flights from the domestic market. However, international traffic is what contributes the bulk of travellers, with 103,488 passengers and a recovery of 74.5% compared to the same month of 2019.

Regarding operations, the Region of Murcia International Airport managed a total of 875 flights in July, which implies a recovery of 88.5% compared to July 2019.

Regarding the accumulated data, from January to July the Region of Murcia International Airport registered 469,551 passengers. That is, 74% of the figures prior to the pandemic. The distance was shortened even more in the flights operated during the first seven months of the year, with 3,825 movements and a recovery of 82.9%.