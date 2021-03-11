The airline paid the passenger 15 thousand pounds (about one and a half million rubles) as compensation for the fact that she was forced to change her seat on the plane. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Melanie Wolfson, 38, who has British and Israeli citizenship, has filed a lawsuit against EasyJet, accusing it of discrimination. In her lawsuit, she indicated that she was demanding the airline to prohibit the transfer of women because of their gender.

The woman said that on EasyJet flights she faced a couple of situations in which the flight attendants forced her to change her seat on board. The first time Wolfson was asked to change seats, her fellow travelers, male Orthodox Jews, refused to sit next to her.

The second time, on another flight, the situation repeated itself – however, the passenger refused to change seats. Then the flight attendants asked the girls sitting next to them to sit next to Wolfson, thereby again satisfying the request of two Orthodox Jewish men to sit separately.

Wolfson wrote complaints to the airline in both cases, but without receiving a response, she decided to sue for violation of Israeli legislation prohibiting discrimination on any grounds, including religion and gender.

Wolfson’s lawyers were able to prove that since at the time of the incident the airline’s plane was at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, it obeyed the laws of this country, despite the fact that the air carrier was from the UK.

